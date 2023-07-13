Intervention began in El Oasis to prevent flooding

With the support of the Banco de Maquinaria Amarilla (Bamam), the aim is to reduce the risk of disasters associated with flash floods and overflows.

between actions prevention and risk reduction of emergenciesthe District Mayor’s Office, through the Office for Risk Management and Climate Change, Ogriccbegan the intervention and cleaning of the pool located in the Oasis neighborhoodin order to give it a greater hydraulic capacity And so avoid floods in the rainy season.

With the support of the Bank of Yellow Machinery (Bamam), it seeks to reduce the risk of disasters associated with sudden flooding and overflows that could occur as a result of solid and useless residues that have accumulated.

María Victoria Moscarella, head of the Ogricc, pointed out that this intervention, which is carried out with the caterpillar backhoe, will increase the hydraulic capacity and prevent overflows and flooding in the sector. Likewise, he invited to take care of the environment and avoid throwing garbage, especially in bodies of water.

Luis Fernando Trujillopresident of the Community Action Board of the El Oasis neighborhoodassured that there are around 100 families who will benefit thanks to the management of the Mayor’s Office.

The District continues to work to make Santa Marta a city less vulnerable to the action of natural phenomena.

