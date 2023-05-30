Intervention in community repositories of social memory – breaking latest news

By: Atty. Augusto Costa Zabaleta

The intervention in community repositories of Social Memory with reference to historical archives, libraries and museums will proceed under the following guidelines:

The Line for the Promotion of Social Memory and Cultural Heritage establishes the modality of non-reimbursable economic stimulus for “intervention in community repositories of social memory (historical archives, libraries and museums)”. Through this call, it is proposed to finance collective projects presented by natural persons, organizations, associations and legally constituted collectives, which seek to implement technical processes in community repositories of social memory. The technical processes include processes of conservation, maintenance, restoration, inventory, cataloging, equipment, digitization, enhancement, social use, education, training and training of personnel.

For the purposes of this call, the following definitions must be considered in accordance with the legal framework and current technical standards:

Cultural heritage. – It is the set of tangible and intangible cultural assets, which have a historical, artistic, scientific or symbolic value that a group or community inherits, values, recreates and protects for future generations, since they constitute the heritage of their identity, their sense of belonging, their identity and their individual and social history.

Social memory. – It is the collective construction of identity through the redefinition of facts and experiences socially shared by people, communities, peoples and nationalities, who from the present identify and recognize events, events and moments of historical, archaeological, anthropological or social significance.

Social memory is constantly valued in repositories: museums, historical archives and libraries, as well as in the public space.

Of the museums. – Museums are considered as institutions at the service of citizens, open to the public, which acquire, preserve, study, exhibit and disseminate cultural and heritage assets in a pedagogical and recreational way; Museums are spaces for symbolic practices, in constant debate that are constituted in a participatory manner based on a critical approach to heritage representations.

