After multiple complaints from citizens about the current state of the city’s green areas, the Medellín mayor’s office reported that it began the intervention of the main road corridors to improve the state of the vegetation, the first of which is the sector Colón (in San Juan street).

In the prioritized sites, the adaptation and planting of new gardens, washing of hard areas, cleaning of green areas and drains, maintenance and repair of public lighting, removal of advertising on poles and waste collection are being carried out.

This procedure seeks to recover different spaces through the Cleaning and Decoration Committee, which plans, manages and defines the guidelines in favor of local decoration, beautification and cleaning, and ensures the maintenance of avenues, streets and goods for use public, as well as for the care of the environment.

The Cleaning and Decoration Committee is made up of different dependencies and decentralized entities of Medellín. In this, strategies and interventions are prioritized for the beautification of public spaces in different communes and neighborhoods of our city.

In the first intervention, construction and demolition waste, ordinary and bulky materials were collected, hard areas were washed, maintenance and painting of the pedestrian and vehicular bridges on Calle 44 with Carreras 46 and 48, maintenance of gardens in the Plaza del Colón neighborhood, cleaning and replacement of grilles in the square of the San Antonio de Padua parish, cleaning and maintenance of green areas, removal of booths and painting of walls and facades.

Along with the interventions, awareness-raising processes in good environmental practices are led with merchants and inhabitants of the sectors surrounding the road corridors.

The Ministries of Government, Environment, Physical Infrastructure, Social Inclusion, Family and Human Rights, Security and Coexistence, and Mobility participated in this first action, as well as the Valle de Aburrá Metropolitan Area, the Urban Development Company (EDU), Emvarias, the Management of the Center, the Undersecretary of Public Space, the National Army and the Environmental Police.

In addition to Calle 44 (San Juan), Carreras 65 and 80, Calles 30, 33, and 50, and Bolivarian, Guayabal, Oriental, Las Vegas, El Poblado, Nutibara, and cross avenues will be intervened and beautified. inferior and superior.

