In the Netherlands, the police responded with water cannon to the climate activists who took action to end the use of fossil fuels by blocking the last part of the A12 main road leading to the parliament in the administrative capital The Hague.

Approximately 3 thousand people gathered with the organization of the group called “Extinction Rebellion”, closed the last part of the A12, which is the entrance of the city, causing traffic disruption on the connection routes.

The demonstrators, who demanded an end to the use of oil, coal and gas, criticized the government’s fossil fuel policy.

The demonstrators, holding banners that read “Plant a tree, stop the fossil” and “There is no planet B”, held a sit-in on the road for a long time.

THE POLICE INTERVENED

The police, who warned that the place where the action took place was declared a forbidden zone for the demonstration, started to interfere with the activists 5 hours after the protest started.

The police, who sprayed the demonstrators with water cannon, detained those who did not leave the road and its surroundings despite warnings, and removed them from the area with public buses.

During the action, some demonstrators who climbed tree branches, roadside wall and street lamp were brought down by the police.

The police also separated some of the activists, who fell in love with the tree, from the tree with iron cutting machines.

The Extinction Rebellion group shared on Twitter that at least 683 people were detained.

Local media reported that two buses with detained demonstrators collided. In the news, which stated that the windows of the bus were broken, no information was shared about whether there were any injuries.

The Extinction Rebellion group, which closed the last part of the A12 road at the entrance of the city of The Hague for 5 times, took action by closing the same road on January 28, and hundreds of people were detained. (AA)

