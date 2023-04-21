INTERVENTOR OF THE PJC REGIONAL PENITENTIARY ORGANIZES A SNACK FOR CHILDREN IN THE AREA « cde News

PEDRO JUAN CABALLERO (Special Envoy) A different moment, of healthy fun and coexistence, was experienced by the boys and girls of the Santa Ana fraction and surroundings through the private initiative of the Regional Penitentiary inspector, lawyer Sixto Daniel Peralta, an activity that – as he commented- he usually does in each of the communities where he is appointed to provide services.

On the personal initiative of the controller of the Regional Penitentiary, lawyer Sixto Daniel Peralta, this Wednesday some 500 boys and girls from the Santa Ana fraction of the Obrero neighborhood and other sectors surrounding the institution enjoyed a tasty snack and recreational games, an unusual activity for them , taking into account that it is the first time that a penitentiary administrator brought them together to have a pleasant moment.

“It is something that I usually do in each of the communities where I am appointed to provide services in the different prisons, on my own initiative, it is a personal satisfaction, because I understand that these activities help children, especially those with limited resources who live in the vicinity of my workplace, share healthily and have fun, because the fact of having a fun time is the gain,” attorney Sixto Daniel Peralta told 570AM radio Amambay

comment

comment