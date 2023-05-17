Xinhua News Agency, Budapest, May 17th Interview: Hungary has high hopes for the China-Central and Eastern European Countries Expo——Interview with Ihas, Head of the Chinese Market of the Hungarian Export Promotion Agency

Xinhua News Agency reporter Chen Hao

“We have high hopes for participating in the 3rd China-Central and Eastern European Countries Expo and International Consumer Goods Expo.” Ijas Raunite, head of the Chinese market of the Hungarian Export Promotion Agency, said in a written interview with a reporter from Xinhua News Agency a few days ago. We hope that through this The fair establishes and strengthens partnerships with Chinese companies, explores new business opportunities, and promotes the export of Hungarian goods and services.

The 3rd China-CEEC Expo was held in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province from May 16th to 20th. Hungary is the guest country of the expo. According to reports, at this expo, the Hungarian National Pavilion with an area of ​​456 square meters will display the Teikebo (foosball) table from Hungary, the digital “magic wall” that can interact with hundreds of people at the same time, and the Hungarian Wines, a selection of snacks and more.

Ihas said that Hungarian companies have shown great interest and enthusiasm in displaying their products and services in the Chinese market. A total of 35 Hungarian companies participated in the expo.

She said that thanks to the previous two expos and numerous business meetings organized during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hungarian beef and wine exports to China have increased significantly. Chinese companies also have a strong interest in Hungarian food and innovative smart products, and look forward to deepening cooperation in these product categories in the future.

Since the establishment of the China-CEEC cooperation mechanism in 2012, China-Hungary economic and trade cooperation has achieved fruitful results. According to the statistics of the Hungarian Export Promotion Agency, from 2012 to 2022, the trade between Hungary and China will continue to grow steadily, with an average annual growth rate of 8.98%.

Ihas said that in 2022, China‘s economy will “make steady progress”. “When most major economies in the world are struggling to fight inflation, China‘s consumer price index will only rise moderately throughout the year, and people’s livelihood protection will continue to be strengthened. “

The Hungarian Export Promotion Agency predicts that the Chinese economy will grow by at least 5.5% in 2023. Ihas said that China is one of the best-performing major economies in the world, which means opportunities for Hungarian companies.

“We believe that this expo will be an excellent platform for Hungary to showcase its economic potential and strengthen trade relations with China,” said Ihas. and prosperity.”

