14.02.2023

Tensions escalated after the United States shot down a high-altitude balloon from China as the two sides escalated accusations. What does this event reveal about the crisis management of the two superpowers? Deutsche Welle interviewed Yuan Jindong, an associate professor at the Center for International Security Studies at the University of Sydney, Australia.

DW: International public opinion has different analyzes and speculations about how the US and China responded to the “balloon” incident. How do you evaluate the performance of the two sides?

Yuan Jindong: The United States was slow to act at the beginning, but the reason may be that the Biden administration wanted to find a solution behind the scenes-considering that Blinken was about to visit China at the time. However, when the news (of the balloon) was exposed, the U.S. military waited until it was safe to shoot down the balloon. In recent days, the United States seems to be following a standardized operating procedure and shot down three UFOs successively.

And Beijing’s attitude seems to have undergone some changes, from initially denying the existence of the balloon, to insisting that it was a civilian balloon, to (mildly) condemning the US’s approach. In contrast, the United States responded slowly at first, partly because of domestic political factors, especially criticism from the Republican Party, but in the end it carried out the task professionally through coordinated and orderly military operations. On the other hand, China quickly lost its initiative in this incident and has been reacting passively.

DW: What problems at the policy level have been exposed by the official information release and communication between the two countries?

Yuan Jindong: The way the United States handles this matter reveals the contradictions between some parties. It also reveals that the Biden administration still tends to solve this problem quietly, but it has to show toughness due to the pressure of domestic politics. The incident became a litmus test for how to handle a particular incident in the larger context of managing bilateral relations. U.S.-China relations began to show some improvement after the meeting between Biden and Xi Jinping in Bali. However, there are limits to this improvement, and the United States must take problem-solving actions when its sovereignty is threatened. The U.S. government is well aware that any efforts to improve relations with China will be temporarily unable to continue after deploying military force to shoot down the balloon.

‘Balloon’ incident heightens tensions between U.S. and China shoot down The U.S. military shot down a Chinese balloon in waters off the coast of South Carolina on Feb. 4 after it hovered over the U.S. mainland for days. The US accuses China of using balloons for espionage. But China said it was just an out-of-control weather balloon. ‘Balloon’ incident heightens tensions between U.S. and China search The downed balloon crashed into the ocean a few miles off the coast of South Carolina. The U.S. Navy and Coast Guard located the area where the balloon fell and dispatched helicopters and ships to comb through the crash area looking for the remains of the balloon. ‘Balloon’ incident heightens tensions between U.S. and China salvage It looks like fishermen are catching an oversized jellyfish, but in fact this is a member of the US military’s explosives disposal team salvaging the wreckage of a Chinese balloon that was shot down at sea. The balloon is about 61 meters in diameter and weighs as much as a small airliner. ‘Balloon’ incident heightens tensions between U.S. and China wreckage Due to the balloon’s large size and uncertainty about its safety, the U.S. ultimately decided to shoot it down at sea. The water depth in the area where the balloon fell was about 15 meters. The U.S. military is working to salvage more wreckage in order to more accurately understand the actual purpose of this flying object. ‘Balloon’ incident heightens tensions between U.S. and China tool The U.S. military used special equipment, including underwater drones, to search for and salvage the balloon wreckage. The Pathfinder-class oceanographic survey vessel uses sonar technology to search for debris in the crash zone. According to the US military, the search area is about 2.25 square kilometers. ‘Balloon’ incident heightens tensions between U.S. and China found “The salvage team recovered some significant debris from where the balloon fell, including identification of all major sensors and electronics, as well as large pieces of the overall structure,” U.S. Northern Command said in a statement on February 13. ‘Balloon’ incident heightens tensions between U.S. and China upgrade Tensions between the United States and China have intensified after the United States shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon. During this period, the Chinese Defense Minister had refused to talk to US Secretary of Defense Austin to discuss matters related to the balloon. China called the U.S. shootdown an overreaction that violated international norms. The U.S. Commerce Department added six Chinese entities linked to Beijing’s suspected spy balloon program to an export blacklist. In the past few days, the U.S. military shot down three more flying objects off the coast of Alaska in the northwestern United States, the Yukon Territory in northwestern Canada, and over Lake Huron on the U.S.-Canada border.

The incident also exposed serious flaws in China‘s national security policymaking. Apparently the balloons are owned and operated by a special unit, the People’s Liberation Army, but not well coordinated with the rest of the government. The National Security Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and its office have no authority to command the military, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is completely unaware of this, and has never received comprehensive information from relevant units. This situation may pose a serious challenge to how the two major powers manage the crisis in the future. In other words, from the perspective of the Biden administration, it is not very clear who should be contacted in times of crisis, because it is uncertain who is the key player on the Chinese side, and more often than not, the Chinese side completely refuses to communicate.

Deutsche Welle: Will this dispute make the prospects for the easing of US-China relations more bleak?

Yuan Jindong: I think the tension and the finger-pointing game has just begun. Both sides need a cooling off period and face saving – especially for China – in order to return to dialogue. Unilaterally seeking to engage with each other to improve relations is currently not an option.

Things could get even more tense in the coming months, given McCarthy’s planned visit to Taiwan. Diplomats from both countries will try to seal something before the United States hosts the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in late 2023.

In addition, the Munich Security Conference will also be an opportunity for Wang Yi and Blinken to meet on the sidelines of the conference.

