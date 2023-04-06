A logo can represent a company, but the more creative the idea behind it, the better the marketing effect. Chantalle Alberstadt explains in an interview why branding is more to her than just a logo and how her creative day-to-day work works. What does your design mean and how does it become unique for customers? She answered us very openly.

“From freelancer to your own agency” – What was the decisive factor in your decision to start your own company and not to continue working as a freelancer?

Funnily enough, I still have a hard time with the wording “advertising agency”. Why? Because I’ve worked in agencies and that’s where, in my opinion, so much goes wrong. An incredible amount of information is lost on the way from the boss to the project manager to the executive designer or dev. Creative people are wasted with an insane amount of overtime and customers are just cash cows in the end. This is not the case everywhere, but unfortunately very, very often the case.

That was a thought and experience that kept me freelance for a long time. Until I really had so many inquiries and orders that I was faced with a choice: Do I hire someone or do I reject really cool projects. And then came the mindset shift: I can simply do it differently. And that’s when I hired my first employee.

Today I would describe myself more as a brand design studio. That doesn’t give me the feeling of a classic agency, with which I still don’t associate very much good (apart from having learned a lot) – but much more a feeling of “boutique”. We work very closely with our customers, we really care about their success and I want to be the employer that I once wanted to be.

I really enjoy that because today I have a small design team that can work creatively on brand developments and I also have the time to work strategically with my clients and not just as a designer on their companies and brands. Both in business development and in marketing. From the last 14 years in the advertising industry and 10 years of self-employment, you take a lot of experience with you, which I like to share with my customers to help them grow.

What painful/bad experiences have you already had that shape your current career as a branding specialist? Were there projects – on which you failed / – on which you had false expectations?

Really bad experiences probably not – but I think that’s partly because of my mindset. An experience helps you to make decisions differently at the end. to evolve. But the big learnings for me were:

95% of my work is no longer based on an hourly rate. Project-based or as a retainer in long-term cooperation is much easier for both sides to plan. The customer can plan budgets better and experienced designers are not penalized for providing a better solution faster than juniors. The smarter variant for both sides and I hope that this model will gradually become established. Only work with people with whom I personally connect. If I notice that someone doesn’t want to work at eye level, they don’t fit in with us. We always give 110% to our customers because they are partners, not a number. And that works better on both sides if you really enjoy working together. That is our claim and it makes working together even more enjoyable. Mutually.



Is it possible to make it here (or something like that): In your opinion, what distinguishes you from classic designers or agencies?



Bilquelle: Chantalle Alberstadt

We don’t just want to create a beautiful design, but one that converts. In the end, for me, art is different from design, which is supposed to sell. And here it is important to create unique and special brand appearances that stand out from the competition, appeal to the target group, but also fit the company and its philosophy. Our personal trinity of branding, so to speak.

And precisely at the point that design should also sell, we look beyond classic brand design and, if the customer wants it, think of the brand holistically: On which media channels does it make sense for the brand to appear? Are there any stumbling blocks along the way? We think beyond the classic brand design, into business development if necessary.

Especially since I am very interested in AI myself and am traveling in the Web3 and NFT space, we can also include new technologies and possibilities.

As you can see: We are more than design. Design is our craft. Brand building our main operational tool. But companies and brands can also think holistically as sparring partners and consultants. There is more to building a brand than a nice logo and nice colors.

How do you manage to look after your customers outside of the design area and what other areas do you cover with your customer support?

Over the years I have had the privilege of working with many companies. From startups and scaleups to international corporations and Web3 companies. I was able to take lessons from a wide variety of areas and industries: what works well and what doesn’t. What for which target group.

I find it particularly exciting to use sales and marketing channels that are atypical for a specific industry and to incorporate what I have learned from other industries into new ones. Therefore, in addition to the classic design and brand development, we also do a lot of business advice along the way. From marketing, sales channels to entry into the Web3.

How do you manage to identify and visually implement the DNA of a company? What steps are you taking to identify exactly this DNA?

The basic rule is: Talk to people and ask the right questions. If you really want to grasp the core of the company perfectly, a branding workshop often makes sense. There, companies, entrepreneurs and employees get to know each other and the company itself in a completely different way.



Bilquelle: Chantalle Alberstadt

My goal is always that people leave the workshop themselves and take with them what they have learned for the company. And at the same time I have everything to grasp the company or the brand.

Then “The Magic” happens – no filling out crazy diagrams and Co., but the design. Create, feel, be inspired and create mood boards or designs. In my opinion, this cannot be approached completely analytically. In the end, we design for people and this requires a certain empathy and putting yourself in the position of the target group

“I only work for brands that I believe in and with people that I would like to have a beer with.” – Please briefly describe the persona you would drink a beer with and what requirements a customer has to meet, to work with you.

A great question. I love working with people who are authentic, don’t want to play games and want to grow their business. Who work at eye level with service providers and pursue a passion or vision.

Whether it’s an e-commerce company that wants to re-brand its website, a coach that needs ongoing support in its external presentation, or a Web3 company or NFT project that needs the full range of logo, corporate design, art and web design needed – we are open to that. We want to work with people who want to work with us. Who bring something cool into the world and have something on it. Then it’s twice as much fun to craft a really strong branding that they can grow with.