By NELSON RIVERA

—Where has remained or how has knowledge about the execution of a popular instrument like the maracas been maintained? Where can the sources of that knowledge be located? In which regions of the country are maraqueros active?

—The execution of the maracas has been maintained by visual and oral tradition. The source of this knowledge can be located in the different maraquero master cultists who continue to keep their traditions alive.

There are active maraqueros throughout the national territory, especially in the northeastern region of the country (Joropo Oriental), in the center of the country (Joropo Tuyero or Central), center-west, specifically in Edo. Lara (Golpes Larenses), in the northwestern region, Edo. Zulia (Dances, Bagpipes), and in western Venezuela (Joropo Llanero).

—Could you summarize the history of your relationship with the maracas? Where have you learned and studied? Who have been your teachers?

—My relationship with maracas comes from a family tradition. I learned with my father and later with the teacher Juan Ernesto Laya, maraquero from Ensamble Gurrufío, in the workshops that they gave nationwide in the year 2000, called Learn and play with Gurrufío. Other of my teachers have been Máximo Teppa, Coromoto Martínez, José Pérez, Chiche Morillo, Manuel García and the aforementioned Ernesto Laya.

—What is known about the origin of the maracas? Are there any specifically Venezuelan maracas? Are they different from Colombian maracas? In what other parts of the world are there similar instruments?

—Our maracas come from the indigenous Venezuelans as an instrument purely for spiritual rituals, and only the shaman of the tribe had the power to have a maracas, however, with the arrival of colonization, African slaves also brought maracas as a musical instrument and hence the cultural connection of multiple manifestations.

There are three types of maracas in Venezuela: the llaneras maracas, the tuyeras or central maracas and the Oriental maracas. The Venezuelan maracas are very different from the Colombian maracón, which is played on the coasts, however, we share the same llanera maracas with the Colombian plains. In countries like Brazil, Puerto Rico, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, and Africa, there are idiophones very similar to the Venezuelan maracas.

—Maracas and Venezuelan music: in what genres is it used? How is the presence of the instrument in today’s Venezuelan music scene? Are maracas used in urban genres and in other musical genres?

—There are twelve genres in which the maraca fulfills its role as an accompanying instrument: Waltz, Pasaje llanero, Joropo Llanero, Pajarillo, Joropo oriental, Joropo oriental with refrain, Joropo Tuyero, Joropo Tuyero with revolt, Golpe Larense, Danza Zuliana, Merengue and Onda New.

The presence of the maracas in the musical scene is clearly an accompanying instrument, although in some cases it takes a leading role. The maracas are used in the new musical trends of urban and contemporary genres.

—He has published two volumes that teach how maracas are played. How did you manage to organize that knowledge? How is the experience of playing maracas captured on the pages of a book? Is what her books teach strictly related to popular Venezuelan genres?

—I managed to organize this knowledge by proposing a systematized methodology that allows to know in depth all the technical and traditional language of the Venezuelan maracas, based on five key movements.

On the pages of the books, all people with or without previous musical knowledge will be able to learn through a grammar that is designed in a bigram that shows motor independence and choreography between both arms, in order to achieve an optimal interpretative result.

Volume I is directly related to popular Venezuelan genres. And volume II is an interpretive expansion that leads the performer to create his own musical discourse in 200 combinations, based on the five key movements of the first book and later to be able to adapt the maracas to multiple cultures of the world.

—You have traveled and performed on stages in various countries in recent years. What has been the receptivity you have found? Do maracas produce any interest beyond Colombia and Venezuela?

—The receptivity of the European and North American public has always been gratifying, since they are very interested in discovering the treasures of a culture through an ancestral instrument like the maracas.

Yes, the maracas produce an interest beyond their tradition, they inspire percussionists, musicians and composers to make new proposals that expand the capabilities of the instrument.

—From your perspective and experiences, what can you comment on the projection of Venezuelan music outside the country? Has migration in recent years contributed to spreading Venezuelan genres and the talent of Venezuelan musicians?

—The projection of Venezuelan music outside the country has been achieved with distinguished groups that toured the world to show our culture, such as Raíces de Venezuela, El Cuarteto, Ensamble Gurrufío, Venezuela 4, Cecilia Todd, Serenata Guayanesa, etc. Thanks to all that work to export our culture, today, we continue to bet on spreading our Venezuelan music around the world.

Migration has made our cultural heritage even more known and I think that it has been the way of many other cultures to be able to make themselves known to the world. That is why Venezuelan musicians are opening borders so that our identity can be heard more and more.

