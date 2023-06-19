Interview with Matthias Bernt: What to do about the crisis on the housing market?

The problem is becoming more and more urgent, especially in cities and metropolitan areas, also with regard to the number of people in households. It is becoming ever smaller, while at the same time the number of single households and thus the need for small, inexpensive apartments is constantly increasing. According to Statista, there were around 16.7 million single-person households in Germany in 2022. A calculation by the Federal Statistical Office assumes that there will be more than 19 million individual households by 2040. But how can the crisis on the German housing market be tackled?

MDR AKTUELL: Mr. Bernt, what is going wrong on the German housing market?

Above all, there are two contradictory trends that have manifested themselves: In the past, a lot of affordable housing was secured by the state.

On the one hand about the fact that the state had state-owned or municipal apartment owners, on the other hand about the fact that the state spent a lot of subsidies on affordable rents. This promotion was always designed in such a way that it was only valid for a certain period of time. Once this period has expired, the price-lowering effect on rents is also gone. And in the 70’s and 80’s a lot of new buildings were built. The subsidy for this has now expired and the number of price-controlled apartments is going down. At the same time, many municipalities still sold many apartments in the 2000s. Far ahead is the city of Dresden, which sold around 75,000 apartments in one fell swoop. In short: the state has withdrawn and left more influence to the market.

With what consequence?

Many homes that have been sold have been taken over by finance-oriented companies. Now we have too many players in the housing market aiming for rapid rent increases and returns. As a result, there is more pressure to increase rents and at the same time there is less opportunity to limit rent increases. In addition, there is a growing population, especially in the metropolitan areas, more migration, demographic change, and a change in household sizes. But the main political mistakes are to withdraw as a state and leave the field to profit-oriented companies.

About: Matthias Bernt Matthias Bernt is an expert on housing policy and investigates the question of how more social and affordable housing can be created. He works as acting head of the research focus “Politics and Planning” at the Leibniz Institute for Spatial Social Research (IRS) in Erkner and as a private lecturer at the Institute for Social Sciences at the Humboldt University in Berlin.

For example, where could the state intervene now?

The state can promote investments and, in return for the promotion, charge low rents, for example. This is exactly what has happened to social housing for decades. It’s just that social housing has a limited shelf life. An Austrian housing researcher put it this way: Social housing in Germany is an investment support program with temporary social use. In the 1980s we still had around four million social housing units in Germany, now we are at less than one million and around 75,000 housing units fall out of social security every year. From year to year we are losing significantly more social housing than we can even build new ones.