intervista a Jeff Booth Da CoinTelegraph

intervista a Jeff Booth Da CoinTelegraph
© Reuters. Here’s How Bitcoin HODLers Can Drive Adoption: Interview with Jeff Booth

If (BTC) were a nation, it would be among the largest in the world: this is what Jeff Booth declared, general partner of the BTC fund “Ego Death Capital” and author of the book “The Price of Tomorrow: Why Deflation is the Key to an Abundant Future.” Cointelegraph sat down with Booth to better understand the current state of the Bitcoin movement.

Booth sat down for a beer and a chat about Bitcoin in Bedford, a small suburban town that has attracted many BTC advocates and opinion leaders from around the world. Booth lauded the resilience of the Bitcoin community, and explained how people can join in 2023.

Cointelegraph’s Joe Hall (left) discusses with Jeff Booth (right)Booth believes that the Bitcoin community could change the world, if only its members would spend more time on the cause. The evolution of the current economy would be accelerated if “all these people say: from now on I will be more active, I will spend more time in this world to boost the adoption rate.”

