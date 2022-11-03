Home News Intesa Sanpaolo: the pharmaceutical industry drives the export of the technological hubs of Lazio
Intesa Sanpaolo: the pharmaceutical industry drives the export of the technological hubs of Lazio

In the second quarter of 2022, the positive trend in exports of the Lazio technology hubs continued, confirming double-digit growth for the third consecutive quarter: + 17.8%. The pharmaceutical pole recorded + 21%, the ICT pole + 9.5% while the aerospace pole + 4%. In the first 6 months of 2022, exports from Lazio’s hi-tech hubs thus exceeded 7.6 billion, up by approximately 16% compared to the corresponding period of 2021.

Pharmaceutical

The Lazio pharmaceutical center with + 21% shows an acceleration compared to the first quarter of the year (+ 16.7%), thanks above all to sales in Belgium (+ 23.5%), which already in 2021 accounted for 45% of the pole’s total exports. Exports to the Netherlands, the United States and the United Kingdom also performed well, while the decreasing trend in trade with France continued.

ICT

The Roman ICT hub continues to grow, albeit at a slower pace than in recent months, which closed the second quarter with a trend increase of 9.5%. The sales were driven by United States (+ 21.7%), the United Arab Emirates (+ 35.3%) but also Germany (+ 11.7%), the Netherlands (+ 32.2%) and Switzerland (+ 31.9%). On the other hand, a negative performance was recorded on the English market, the pole’s first destination outlet (-7.6%).

Aerospace

The regional aerospace pole also saw a rebound in the second quarter (+ 4%) after a negative start to the year. The export was mainly supported by exchanges with Saudi ArabiaQatar and Brazil.

Ceramic

The two traditional districts in the second quarter of 2022 also showed growing exports. The Civita Castellana Ceramics district, which had already recovered the pre-pandemic levels of exports at the end of 2021, continued to grow also in the second quarter of 2022 (+ 18.1% trend; + 21.1% in the first half of 2022) . The extremely positive result compares with an index of producer prices on foreign markets which, for ceramic sanitary ware, grew by less than 2% in the first half of 2022 compared to the same period of 2021. European destinations are the driving force. in particular Netherlands (+ 42.9% trend in the first half), Germany (+ 33.1%), France (+ 30.9%), Belgium (+ 57.5%), Spain (+ 51.3%), which offset largely the decreases towards the United States (-18.6%) and the United Kingdom (-10.1%).

