Intimidated his family with a firearm

A 24-year-old man was captured in the village of El Diamante de Saladoblanco, in the department of Huila, accused of holding his wife and children against their will and intimidating them with a firearm.

Neighbors alerted the police when they heard cries for help coming from the house where the family lived. Agents rushed to the scene and found the suspect armed with a shotgun and threatening his family.

The commander of the police station, Mayor Eduardo Bolaños, reported that the man is being presented before the URI Prosecutor’s Office on duty in Piratita for the crimes of aggravated domestic violence and illegal possession of weapons.

The police call on all people who are experiencing situations of domestic violence to report these events and receive the necessary help to protect their lives and that of their loved ones.

In another isolated incident, the Criminal Investigation Section in the diocesan capital of Huila captured a man by court order in the Las Mercedes neighborhood. The man is required by the second municipal criminal court of Garzón for the crime of domestic violence and has been sentenced to pay a sentence of 5 years in prison for the events presented in the rural area of ​​Garzón on January 2, 2021.

The defendant has been presented before the competent authorities and is awaiting the incarceration ticket for his transfer to the corresponding penitentiary and prison center. The sentence has been issued due to the affectation to the integrity that he caused to his relative.

Domestic violence is a serious crime and the authorities are working diligently to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.