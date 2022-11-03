Home News Intimidating writings in front of a Democratic Party club in Rome: “Read, La Russa disgusts you”
News

Intimidating writings in front of a Democratic Party club in Rome: “Read, La Russa disgusts you”

by admin
Intimidating writings in front of a Democratic Party club in Rome: “Read, La Russa disgusts you”

Intimidating writings against the secretary of the Pd Enrico Letta appeared on the shutter of the Pd circle of Pietralata in Rome. «Read, La Russa Ti Schifa» and then the words Ku Klux Klan, Azof Battalion and Iron Cross: this is what unknown people wrote at the entrance of the club already in the past subject to vandalism. “We will not allow ourselves to be intimidated and we will democratically continue to present our ideas and our proposals to improve the quality of life of citizens. Our club has always meant a democratic garrison for the citizens of the neighborhood. We thank the townspeople who have been expressing solidarity since this morning ”, explains Sarah Pelliccia, secretary of the Circolo Pd Pietralata, who invites us to a garrison in the afternoon at 4 pm,“ to erase all the writings together ”.

On Twitter, the president of the senators of the Democratic Party, Simona Malpezzi expresses her «solidarity with Enrico Letta for the violent writings that appeared against him on the shutters of the Circolo Pd di Pietralata. Yet another vandal and threatening act. Our community will not be intimidated and that club will continue to be a democratic garrison of the territory ».

Also Cecilia D’Elia, PD senator and national spokesperson for the conference of Democrats, declares in a note that “the offenses and intimidations that appeared on the shutters of the Pd circle of Pietralata deserve a firm condemnation. Not only do actions like this not scare us, but we will be even more decisive in our commitment in the area. That club represents a precious garrison of democracy thanks to the daily work it carries out every day in the neighborhood: to the many militants, to the citizens and to the secretary, Sarah Pelliccia, my solidarity and that of the Democratic Women’s Conferences ».

See also  There are still heavy precipitation typhoon "fireworks" in Henan, Hebei and other places, which will affect the coast of East China

You may also like

Flying Dreams Come True丨Mengtian lifts off, the astronauts...

Provincial Drug Administration actively embraces new formats to...

“ECB rates, companies at risk of insolvency”. The...

Clash between three cars in A4, two dead...

The thieves empty the kindergarten fridge: lunch with...

There are no priests, the festive masses in...

Farewell to Tatò, the Kaiser Franz who loved...

The worst year for prison suicides – Gabriele...

Huawei Pocket S Wi-Fi speed surpasses iPhone 14...

In Chiaverano the vandals also set the books...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy