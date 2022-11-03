Intimidating writings against the secretary of the Pd Enrico Letta appeared on the shutter of the Pd circle of Pietralata in Rome. «Read, La Russa Ti Schifa» and then the words Ku Klux Klan, Azof Battalion and Iron Cross: this is what unknown people wrote at the entrance of the club already in the past subject to vandalism. “We will not allow ourselves to be intimidated and we will democratically continue to present our ideas and our proposals to improve the quality of life of citizens. Our club has always meant a democratic garrison for the citizens of the neighborhood. We thank the townspeople who have been expressing solidarity since this morning ”, explains Sarah Pelliccia, secretary of the Circolo Pd Pietralata, who invites us to a garrison in the afternoon at 4 pm,“ to erase all the writings together ”.

On Twitter, the president of the senators of the Democratic Party, Simona Malpezzi expresses her «solidarity with Enrico Letta for the violent writings that appeared against him on the shutters of the Circolo Pd di Pietralata. Yet another vandal and threatening act. Our community will not be intimidated and that club will continue to be a democratic garrison of the territory ».

Also Cecilia D’Elia, PD senator and national spokesperson for the conference of Democrats, declares in a note that “the offenses and intimidations that appeared on the shutters of the Pd circle of Pietralata deserve a firm condemnation. Not only do actions like this not scare us, but we will be even more decisive in our commitment in the area. That club represents a precious garrison of democracy thanks to the daily work it carries out every day in the neighborhood: to the many militants, to the citizens and to the secretary, Sarah Pelliccia, my solidarity and that of the Democratic Women’s Conferences ».