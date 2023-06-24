Intinerarte by Estelar, an artistic destination

Hoteles Estelar is pleased to announce the closure of the first largest art exhibition cycle in Colombia, which will take place at the Intercontinental Cali Hotel.

This exciting event will feature three free-entry art exhibitions, the first of which is a photography exhibition that opened on June 15 in Cali.

The exhibition will feature works by renowned artists such as Anabella Sarrias, José Nasca and Andrés Linares.

As part of the closing of the ItinerArte exhibition cycle of Hoteles Estelar, Crónica Art has made a careful selection of artists to be part of this final phase.

The renowned artists Anabella Sarrias, José Nasca and Andrés Linares will exhibit their works at the Intercontinental Hotel Cali, while Vanessa Valero will show her talent at the Estelar Cartagena de Indias.

For his part, Joaquín Restrepo will present his pieces at the Hotel Estelar La Fontana in Bogotá.

Each exhibition will last for a period of three months, with free admission, and all the works will be available for sale.

First stop

The first stop on this exciting circuit is a collective photography exhibition at the Hotel Intercontinental Cali, which will be open until September 7 of this year.

This show will explore the medium of photography through the lenses of the talented participating photographers, capturing reality and lives in a unique way and allowing the viewer to become part of it.

Anabella Sarrias, a renowned Argentine artist, addresses themes related to time in her work, transmitting states, feelings and stories in which the protagonists are in constant internal movement in relation to their environment.

On the other hand, José Nasca, a talented Venezuelan photographer, focuses his work on stories that revolve around the human experience in nature, his childhood and his migratory process to Bogotá.

His works, belonging to his photographic series “Mom I’m fine”, explore the rites of transition as part of the migratory spectrum.

a unique perspective

Rounding out this exhibition, Andrés Linares, Colombian photographer and creative director, presents his unique perspective that combines photography, sports and fashion.

His talent has led him to work with various brands and fashion magazines in Colombia and abroad, including the Oscar de la Renta fashion house in New York.

This exhibition promises to be a unique experience for art lovers and visitors to the Intercontinental Cali, an Estelar hotel, being the opportunity to enjoy these incredible photographs to immerse themselves in the world of contemporary art in Colombia.

