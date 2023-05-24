INTN organizes event to remember World Metrology Day

With the aim of remembering World Metrology Day, the National Institute of Technology, Standardization and Metrology is organizing an event for the general public for tomorrow, Wednesday, May 24.

From 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., in the INTN auditorium, located on Avenida Artigas near General Roa, the conference will be held, which will include presentations by national and international experts from various metrological areas.

Access is free and free, those interested in participating must enter the following registration link: https://form.jotform.com/231295051719658. In addition, it can be observed live and direct through the live broadcast via Facebook Live: https://www.facebook.com/events/274191675009069