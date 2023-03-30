Asuncion, National Radio.-With the purpose of providing greater security in the processing of samples and the speed of the results, the National Institute of Standardization and Metrology Technology, through the Agency for Research and Technological Assistance, puts into operation two modern equipment for the department of food.

It is a Microkjeldhal with an autosampler with 20 distillation tubes and automatic evaluation. For protein determination in various food matrices.

With this equipment, the modernization of the laboratory is achieved, for tests and obtaining results in less time. It also provides greater safety for technical personnel, as well as less contact with reagents.

Being an automated equipment, an automatic titration system represents a big step to greatly improve the accuracy and repeatability of the titration results.

Regarding the benefits for citizens, the processing of samples stands out, and the obtaining of results in less time.

automatic soxhlet

It is used for the determination of fat matter, total fat in different food matrices. It is used for tests and obtaining results in less time, in addition to avoiding contamination of the technician. In its automatic solvent recovery work, it avoids exposure to the danger of aspiration when handling organic solvents.