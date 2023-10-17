Intolerance in Pore leaves one person dead – news

On Friday, October 13, at night, a traffic accident occurred on Calle 30 and Carrera 40 in Yopal, where two people were injured, one of them seriously, who unfortunately died in the morning hours of Sunday.

In the accident, the motorcycle driven by the deceased man collided with the truck of Yopal councilor Fabio Suárez, in events that are the subject of investigation. It is highlighted that, from the first moment, the councilor followed the protocols, called the emergency line and was attentive to the transfer of the injured to the emergency service, in addition he had support from the community that passed through the sector.

In the last hours it was confirmed that Fabio Peña Monroy, who was riding the motorcycle, could not resist the severity of his injuries and died in the Intensive Care Unit. It was also learned that the son of the fatal victim, a 10-year-old boy, remains hospitalized.

Authorities opened an investigation to clarify this case and determine responsibilities within it.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

