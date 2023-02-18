Intolerance, violence and homicides do not let up in Santiago de Cali and if these three scourges are mixed, it is generally the young who are affected.

The east of the capital of Valle del Cauca, in the midst of liquor consumption, was the scene of the murder of a 22-year-old with a knife.

Three young people left a meeting and were heading to their homes in this sector of Cali, according to the witness version.

On their way they met some people who were having a conversation in the Desepaz neighborhood, in commune 21. Alexander José Díaz Gómez and one of his relatives were among the three walkers.

The fatal victim accidentally knocked over a beer that was spilled on the floor of one of the subjects who were drinking in the aforementioned neighborhood, according to the version of the relatives.

“They were on foot and two people were drinking in the street. José passed by, did not notice that there was a beer on the ground and tripped over the bottle. My son admitted that mistake and said that he would buy a beer for one of those present to make up for what happened, ”said the mother.

“That did not matter to the man because, instead of accepting my son’s proposal, he took out a knife and hit him directly in the heart,” he added.

“They took his life in a ruthless way, it is impressive that they kill you for a mistake that could have been solved. My son had a life ahead of him and many dreams to fulfill,” added the victim’s mother.

At that moment, the brother of the murdered person and a friend tried to help him, but he died in the same place.

For people who can support this family for the burial, these are the cell numbers: 3116254051 y 3206259609.

