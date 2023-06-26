Intolerant driver stops in front of the San Salvador Children’s Park to provoke a microbus driver

Nayib Bukele resigned from GANA, the institute with which he managed to become president of the Republic; to be able to join and seek re-election to office under the banner of Nuevas Ideas, as announced by the cyan party on its social networks.

This secret is one of the most secretive by the ruler, since neither he nor the official sources had wanted to comment on it, despite the ties that Nuevas Ideas has with Bukele.

Weeks ago, the deputy and vice president of GANA, Guillermo Gallegos, still held out hope that the president would remain on his side for the 2024 elections.

“The resolution establishes that he can opt for the party he wants. That’s what the resolution says. If he (Bukele) wants to (re-elect himself) with GANA, well, GANA will support him, if he is re-elected with another party, well, GANA would also support him, “he said.

However, this long-awaited news became official, for which it will run with the “N” party. In addition, he will keep Felix Ulloa as his running mate.

“At the end of the day, we inform the Salvadoran people that President @nayibbukele and Vice President @fulloa51 are already registered as pre-candidates for President and Vice President of the Republic of El Salvador, in the largest party in the history of El Salvador 🇸🇻😎 …”, published New Ideas on his Twitter account.

Given the news, all sectors related to the ruler applauded the decision.

“The New Ideas are invincible,” said party added, and at the same time shared the registration form of both applicants.

On the other hand, the current NI deputies and mayors registered for re-election, some deputies did so as pre-candidates for mayors, while other legislators hope to get the votes to continue in the Legislative Assembly.

