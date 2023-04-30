Introduced indicators reflecting industry characteristics in the ‘Venture Confirmation System’… Easing the burden of evaluating new ventures

(Photo courtesy of the Ministry of SMEs and Startups)

The Ministry of SMEs and Startups will introduce industry-specific evaluation indicators to operate a venture business confirmation system that reflects the characteristics of businesses.

On the 1st, the Ministry of SMEs and Startups announced that the amendment to the ‘Venture Business Confirmation Guidelines’ will be implemented from this day. The venture business confirmation system is a system that identifies and supports companies with excellent innovation and growth potential as venture companies in accordance with the ‘Act on Special Measures for the Promotion of Venture Businesses’.

Since February 2021, the venture business confirmation system has been reorganized from a public institution-centered evaluation method to a private-centered system in which the ‘Venture Business Confirmation Committee’ checks whether a venture company is in effect.

This system improvement was made through the collection of opinions and discussions of the Venture Business Confirmation Committee, professional evaluation agencies, and related experts. It was promoted to reflect the various characteristics of the applicant company, such as industry type and past venture confirmation, and to enhance the objectivity of the evaluation. It also aims to alleviate the valuation burden of companies.

The Ministry of SMEs and Startups will introduce evaluation indicators that reflect the characteristics of each industry such as bio and platform. Previously, financial factors such as sales and operating profit were considered when evaluating a company’s growth potential. For this reason, it was pointed out that it is difficult to receive a good evaluation in an industry where sales do not come out until product development is completed. Accordingly, in the case of the bio industry, it was decided to reflect the characteristics of the industry by additionally introducing new drug development stages and the number of active users in the platform field as evaluation indicators. Indicators can also be selected and evaluated by companies themselves.

It also eases the burden of evaluating new venture companies. For early-stage start-ups applying for venture business confirmation for the first time, the plan is to lower the institutional threshold by focusing on evaluating future growth potential, such as the feasibility of future business plans, rather than existing performance. For existing venture companies, the performance of the past venture confirmation period is evaluated. Venture business status is checked based on the performance over the last three years, not the entire business period.

Some evaluation indicators are also integrated to increase the objectivity of evaluation. Among the existing evaluation indicators, ‘entrepreneurship of the founder’, ‘sustainable management’, and ‘project materialization stage’, which can be subjectively evaluated, are planned to be integrated into the appropriateness of the business plan.

We are also working on converting the business plan into a format widely used in the venture and startup industries. It is explained that it will reduce the burden of filling out a separate form to be confirmed as a venture company by changing to the PSST method, which is widely used when attracting venture investment and applying for government support projects.

In addition, it plans to establish the ‘Venture Business Statistical Information System’ within the Venture Confirmation Management System to directly provide venture business statistics by industry, industry, and region by year.

Minister of SMEs and Startups Young Lee said, “We will operate a venture business identification system so that companies in the super-gap sector, such as bio, can take off as venture companies by being recognized for their technological and growth potential.” said.