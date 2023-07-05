Introducing data culture in 4 steps – the necessary basis for a data-driven company, part 1

Would you call a company that only has a small data team or even just one person “expert” a “Data Driven Company”? Probably not. It is unlikely that all business decisions will be data-driven if only one person or a manageable team is dealing with the data. After all, data for a wide range of areas has to be collected, evaluated and passed on to other teams that need it – that takes time and also requires the appropriate resources.

The fact is: Unless you are a small start-up with six employees, there is far too much data in and about your company, your customers and your activities for a small team or even just one data expert to suffice to take full care of it. And if these data professionals only act as service providers for your employees, there is no more time for other important things – e.g. B. to test new data tools and features or to build a robust data infrastructure in the company.

Another problem: The data that is passed on to the relevant teams is only a snapshot and may no longer be up-to-date tomorrow. Therefore, every company that wants to develop into a data-driven company should pursue a clear goal: namely, empower all employees who need certain key figures and data for their work to access the necessary data themselves, understand it and use it to derive actions.

“Give someone a data answer, and they have an answer for a day; teach someone data self-service, and they have answers for a lifetime.” – Looker/Google Cloud

But how do you do it?

By establishing a data culture in your company! In addition to powerful data tools, it forms the most important basis for your transformation into a data-driven company. In this mini-article series, we show you how to successfully introduce a data culture in your company in just four steps.

Before we take a closer look at these phases, let’s briefly go over what you mean by a data culture and why it is so important for your company.

What is a data culture?

In a data culture (Data Culture) focuses on data – it encompasses people, processes and technologies. The Analytics Platform Tableau defines data culture as “the collective behavior and beliefs of individuals who favor, practice, and encourage the use of data to improve decision-making. It leads to data being directly integrated into the way a company does business, into the way it thinks and into its identity.”

In essence, it is about you using data and corresponding business intelligence solutions (e.g. Looker von Google Cloud) to make better decisions (and thereby act data-driven). According to this understanding, the Data culture also a kind of decision-making culture.

If you would like to take a closer look at what a data culture is, why it has to scale and what it has to do with agility, we recommend this blog article from us.

The 4 phases in the successful introduction of a data culture

Getting back to the topic at hand: How can you introduce a data culture in your company? In order to get your employees excited about data and get them ready to work with it independently, you should consider the following four steps:

The plan: Find out more about your (data tool) users and their data requirements.

Build up: Make data available as easily as possible, show the value of a data-centric way of working and encourage employees to manage data themselves.

Introduce: Communicate your data concept, train the users and involve them continuously.

Expand: Once you have a strong base of early adopters, you should scale the newly introduced data culture across the organization.

In this series of articles, we will take a detailed look at what exactly is behind the individual phases. Today we focus on the first phase – the planning. In the next part, we will then devote ourselves extensively to the remaining phases, i.e. how you can build, introduce and ultimately expand the planned data culture.

Phase 1: Planning the data culture

Even if you want to establish a data culture in your company, good planning is half the battle. Therefore, you should first and foremost determine a common vision of your future data culture and data-driven way of working with the management team. An example of such a vision could look like this: “All employees can access and process the data that is important for their daily work in a simple and understandable way. If available, we always use data as a basis for our decisions. This does not mean that decisions are only made on the basis of numbers, but that they are definitely taken into account for consideration.”

What are the requirements of your (future) users?

Once the vision is established, the next step is to find out what the requirements of your key stakeholders are. There are a whole variety of stakeholders within your company’s data ecosystem that you should start talking to – e.g. B. the management, product owners, BI teams, data analysts or marketing and sales.

These people are yours data ambassadors (Data Ambassadors) that will help you spread the data culture in your company. They are also your most important assets on this topic because they are responsible for the basis on which the data culture evolves over time.

Gradually seek dialogue with your stakeholders and clarify

how your users actually use the data, what insights they hope to gain from the data and how they want to use these insights.

Your ultimate goal should be to empower your stakeholders to understand data and turn it into useful, actionable insights. After all, just having access to data or information doesn’t mean they automatically provide useful insights to the people who read them. This is also illustrated by the theorem of Erik Jones, director of product management and analytics at New Relic:

Data ≠ information ≠ knowledge or Data ≠ knowledge

How great is the data competence of your (future) users?

In order to find out which measures are necessary so that your employees can work independently and successfully with data in the future, you should take their Datenkompetenz (Data Literacy) judge.

The US market research company Gartner defines data literacy as “the ability to read, write, and communicate data in context […]According to Gartner, this also includes an understanding of the data sources and constructs as well as the analysis methods and techniques. Data competence also includes the ability to describe the use case, the application and the resulting value. In addition, data competence is a fundamental component “Digital Skill” – Gartner defines this as an employee’s ability and desire to use existing and emerging technologies to achieve better business outcomes.

So by measuring the data literacy level of your users – e.g. B. by means of a survey – you can determine which training and how much support they need in the introductory phase. At the same time, this is the basis for further discussions in which you develop use cases that you want to cover with the data tools (in the future) used in the company.

User stories: what data? For whom? And what for?

Once you have highlighted a few use cases, you can delve deeper into the matter and work out concrete user stories together with your stakeholders. These provide you with more detailed information about the needs of the data subject with regard to…

their role in the company the data they need to do their job how they will use the information from the data in their job where the relevant data can be found

Based on this, you can ask further questions about the required key figures, data sources and the decisions to be made.

Show your stakeholders what added value working with data brings them

Inspire your stakeholders to work independently with data and motivate them to act as data ambassadors within the company! The prerequisite for this is that you show them what insights they gain from the data ecosystem that you are building and how they can derive independent actions from it. By using powerful data tools and reducing the workload of internal data experts, you not only save valuable time, but also gain access to useful metrics and data KPIs. This makes it easier for teams to make decisions, evaluate project progress and check the achievement of goals.

Planning a data culture – the basis for a successful introduction

On the way to becoming a data-driven company, the be-all and end-all is not to approach the introduction of a data culture hastily and thoughtlessly, but to plan it carefully. Understand what requirements and understanding of data your stakeholders have. What are their needs? How intensively do they need to be trained to work with data? You should clarify all these things as precisely as possible before you can go into the second phase – the development of your data culture.

In the next part of this series, we will tell you what this phase entails and what is important if you finally want to introduce your data culture and expand it to the entire company. Be excited!

Do you want to delve deeper into the topic? You can find out more about this in the whitepaper “The Four-Step Blueprint for a Successful Data Culture‘, which you can download here.

Those: Looker/Google Cloud (2021)

