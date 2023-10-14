Introducing New Features in Lightroom – Lens Blur, Point Color and HDR | News

Sat, 08:07·Rewind·sonAs controversial and sometimes unpopular as the subscription requirement at Adobe (and others) may be, you have to give the software manufacturer credit for one thing: they quickly develop their software with a lot of effort. While the AI ​​features called “Firefly” were recently added to Photoshop (see this article), Adobe is now adding three really exciting new features to Lightroom.

Lens blur

The iPhone now has the option of adding an artificially created depth of field in portrait mode in order to simulate the bokeh effect of larger sensor/lens combinations. This is made possible by creating a depth map using the iPhone’s built-in sensors, which help the camera identify which objects are in the foreground and which are in the background. – To put it simply.

With the “Lens Blur” feature, Adobe has now integrated a way into Lightroom to apply such “depth detection” to existing, two-dimensional images without depth information integrated into the metadata. The function is still in the development phase, but is already available to all subscribers. In Lightroom there is still the somewhat strange-sounding note “Early Access”, translated from the English “early access”. next to the function in the sidebar.

Lens Blur “Early Access.”

The application couldn’t be easier. Simply check the “Apply” box and the software will calculate its own depth mask. The blur area can be increased or weakened (down to the original) using the slider. Here is an example (click on the images for a larger view):

Various options for visualizing the depth mask are available for fine adjustments. Including the option to select different bokeh qualities:Visualization options

Spot color

Another very useful feature of the new Lightroom versions is called point color and is used for color optimization. In previous versions it was possible to edit colors by adjusting hue, saturation and luminance using the HSL/Color tool. However, this was limited to 8 main colors. The new Point Color tool makes color selection more targeted by selecting pixels in an image with an eyedropper tool.Point Color tool

Here is an example that was created with just a few mouse clicks:OriginalEdited with “Point Color”

HDR

A fundamental problem in image representation is that photos and videos on screens cannot reproduce the full range of colors and brightness that we perceive with our eyes. HDR displays (High Dynamic Range) are intended to help here. RAW files from most cameras often have significantly greater dynamic range than in a standard dynamic range (SDR) image. The new “HDR” feature in Lightroom now has the tools for editing and exploiting this area that were introduced in Adobe Camera RAW earlier this year.

The new HDR mode shows the entire available dynamic range of the HDR recording and expands the display of the histogram and tone curve tool accordingly. This makes it possible to visualize which areas go beyond SDR and the capabilities of the computer monitor used.

If HDR is activated (button at the bottom right), the histogram shows the displayable area of ​​the monitor and the portions beyond that in the image file.

A simple click on the HDR button can produce very decent results even on SDR monitors. The display can also be optimized accordingly for SDR displays.Original image from the iPhone 14 ProHDR enabled. The upper histogram shows the area outside the displayable area of ​​the monitor. The histogram below shows the modified representation, in which the HDR areas have been shifted to the left into the SDR area (highlights toned down).

Conclusion: Powerful new features

Lightroom has once again gained three powerful tools. Even if the priorities are different, the point color function in particular is likely to be a great asset for many users, as it allows targeted color adjustments or changes to be made much more conveniently than was previously possible. But the lens blur and HDR functions are also real benefits that make working with Lightroom a little more pleasant.

