Introducing Puerto Rico’s Two New Endemic Birds: The Puerto Rican Goldfinch and Puerto Rican Golden Hummingbird

Title: Puerto Rico Welcomes Two New Endemic Bird Species: The Puerto Rican Goldfinch and Golden Hummingbird

Puerto Rico – Puerto Rico’s diverse avifauna has expanded with the addition of two new endemic bird species, the Puerto Rican Goldfinch and the Puerto Rican Golden Hummingbird. These colorful and melodious birds have not only brought joy to the island but have also raised concerns about their preservation due to the threat of extinction.

With these new additions, Puerto Rico now boasts a total of 19 endemic bird species, highlighting the island’s rich biodiversity. The recognition of the Puerto Rican Goldfinch by the American Ornithological Society as a unique species has underscored its vulnerability to extinction, as highlighted by biologist Emilio Font, Executive Director of the Puerto Rican Ornithological Society.

The Puerto Rican Goldfinch stands out for its vibrant plumage, featuring a light blue crown, orange spots between its eyes, dark blue cheeks, and a mango-colored body. Additionally, their melodious low-frequency song fills the forests and coastal areas of Borincan with enchantment.

Unfortunately, the population size of the Puerto Rican Goldfinch remains uncertain due to the threat of urban sprawl and habitat loss caused by insufficient forest protection. Font stressed that conservation efforts are urgently needed to mitigate these factors driving the bird’s endangerment. The Puerto Rican Goldfinch joins other endemic bird species, including the Puerto Rican Parrot, Dwarf Forest Warbler, Bienteveo, Guabairo, and Mariquita, all facing similar threats.

Meanwhile, the Puerto Rican Golden Hummingbird has also been recognized as a new endemic species by the American Ornithological Society. With the scientific name Anthracothorax aurulentus, this coastal hummingbird shares the island with two other endemics, the Green Hummingbird and the Puerto Rican Hummingbird.

Distinguished by its purple tail feathers, observers can easily differentiate the Puerto Rican Golden Hummingbird from its counterparts. This species showcases remarkable adaptability, being found in both coastal forests and urban areas. Font emphasized their importance in pollinating plants, dispersing seeds, and controlling pests by consuming insects as a source of protein.

Encouraging public participation in bird conservation, Font highlighted ongoing efforts by the Puerto Rican Ornithological Society and Para la Naturaleza to expand protected forested areas from 16% to 33%. He also emphasized the significance of citizen engagement through platforms like eBird.org, which provides valuable information on bird sightings, including photographs and audio recordings.

Looking to the future, the Puerto Rican Ornithological Society is delighted to announce that three more bird species are under analysis by the American Ornithological Society, potentially increasing the count of endemic birds to 22 in the near future. One potential addition is the Sierra Falcon, along with two Tyranids, commonly known as the Pitirres family.

As Puerto Rico celebrates these unique additions to its avian population, awareness and conservation efforts are crucial to ensure the survival of these magnificent creatures and protect the island’s natural heritage for generations to come.

