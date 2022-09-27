Home News Intrusion during the vote, in Preone a fox enters the hall of the municipal building
News

by admin
With its long and thick reddish tail it was the star of the Preone polling station: on the evening of Sunday 25 September, about an hour before the closing of the polls, a splendid fox made its scenographic entrance into the atrium of the municipal building , access to the voting sections, set up on the ground floor of the building. “It happened around 10 pm,” confirms the former mayor, now a councilor, Anna Lenisa.

