Invasion Brisas del Río in La Jagua de Ibirico was evicted

Las 127 families that lived in the Villa Miladis propertylocated in La Jagua de Ibirico, where they had formed an invasion called Brisas del Río, They were evicted through an operation advanced by the Municipal Mayor’s Office and other entities such as the National Police, ICBF and Personería.

According to the Secretary of Government of this municipality, William Diaz, the eviction is part of a plan to restore public and private rights of five properties due to police complaints by administrative authorities and judges of the Republic, whose owners of the property since 2008 were requiring its return, for which there are several legal actions.

“Since March 2022 we established several phases for the eviction, one of these was to get the people in this process to make a transitional process, but voluntary towards a property that the complainants themselves imposed of 2.6 hectares, from another invaded property of which they were they reset 13 hectaresthe official said.

He added that the day was extensive, in complete calm and without disturbance of public order.

