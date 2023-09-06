Invasion of Mayflies: Street Lights in Yuanjiang City Covered with Flying Insects

Flying Insects Swarm the Streets of Yuanjiang City, China

YUANJIANG CITY, CHINA – Residents of Yuanjiang City in Yiyang, Hunan, have been witnessing a sudden influx of flying insects in the area. These insects can be seen circling around street lights and have caused numerous dead insects to accumulate on the streets. Liu Yufeng, the deputy director of the Agricultural Comprehensive Service Center of Qionghu Street, revealed that these flying insects are a type of mayfly that migrates from Dongting Lake. This phenomenon typically occurs during the autumn and winter seasons with minimal impact.

Resident reports of the flying insect swarm began to surface last Saturday. Netizens shared photos and videos depicting streets crowded with these insects, obstructing the view of motorists and causing pedestrians to hastily move out of the way. Similar occurrences have been observed in other areas, suggesting that this is not an isolated incident. Local merchants explained that flying insects are naturally drawn to bright lights, particularly streetlights, which explains their concentration in certain areas.

Liu Yufeng assured the public that the sanitation workers have been diligently tasked with clearing the deceased insects from the streets every day. However, the reason for the sudden emergence of these insects still remains a mystery. Residents and authorities alike are left wondering why this yearly migration takes place and why it specifically affects Yuanjiang City.

Efforts are being made to monitor the situation closely and minimize any potential inconveniences caused by the presence of these flying insects. While locals are urged to exercise caution when driving or walking through areas heavily populated by the swarm, it is important to note that no harmful consequences have been reported thus far. The authorities remain committed to maintaining the cleanliness and safety of the city amidst this seasonal phenomenon.