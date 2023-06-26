Inventec spends 690 million yuan to purchase land and build factories in Thailand

Inventec (2356) just announced in May that it would formally set up a subsidiary in Thailand. Today (26) it announced that it will pay about 783 million baht (approximately NT$690 million) in Samut Prakan, Samut Prakan, Thailand. The district has acquired about 33,500 square meters of land, which will be used as a factory and office site for the construction of server production lines in Thailand.

In response to the strategy of American customers deploying non-middle production lines, Inventec has gradually expanded its presence in Southeast Asia this year, and set up new factories in Vietnam and Thailand. Among them, the new factory in Hanoi, Vietnam is planned to be put into operation before the end of next year, but the currently leased production line has been put into trial production this (June). It is expected that Vietnam will account for 10% of its shipments of smart device products this year.

In addition, the newly established server production line in Thailand will mainly include the L6 (server motherboard) production line, which is expected to enter mass production in the second half of next year at the earliest.

further reading

Telecom Sanxiong bridges Inventec, Compal and other 5G equipment vendors

Inventec AI server is pretty

Asus pushes e-sports handhelds to bring prosperity to Inventec

The post Inventec spent 690 million yuan to purchase land and build factories in Thailand appeared first on Business Times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

