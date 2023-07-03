Inventory adjustment is coming to an end, Qunyi looks at bicycle duo

The demand for bicycle sales in China rebounded after the epidemic was unblocked, and distributors actively stocked up, which led to an increase in the shipments of domestic bicycle factories. Qunyi believes that the sales performance in the Chinese market has started to respond in 1Q23, because the Chinese market accounts for a huge proportion of Merida’s revenue. Only around 20% and 10%, the overall contribution is still relatively limited. The inventory adjustment of bicycles has gradually come to an end, and the shipments of bicycle factories in 2H23 are expected to be better than those in 1H23. The focus of observation is the sales prospects of the European and American markets in 2024 under high inflation, which mainly affects the profit level.

According to reports, after the outbreak of the epidemic in the mainland bicycle market, mid-to-high-end bicycles have become very popular, pushing up the bicycle giants, and Merida’s sales in the mainland market in the first five months of the year “both in price and volume.”

The research department believes that the demand for bicycle sales in China has rebounded after the epidemic is unblocked, and distributors are actively stocking up, which has driven the increase in shipments from our bicycle factory. Inventory levels in the Chinese market have returned to healthy levels this year. Both the shipment volume and the unit price in the Chinese market have grown significantly this year, but because Merida and its huge revenue account for only more than 10% and 20% of the revenue, the help to the overall operation is still relatively limited.

The market expects that the phenomenon of sales explosion after China’s unblocking will also occur in the European and American markets in the future. After the inventory adjustment in Europe and the United States, sales will also usher in growth, which will drive an optimistic rebound in stock prices; High inflation pressure, so there is little chance of an increase in mainland demand due to unblocking.

However, from the perspective of inventory, although giant and Merida and other brand factories are expected to return to normal inventory levels between 4Q23 and 1Q24, this mainly refers to the inventory level of parts at the manufacturing end, and the inventory level at the channel end may be at the beginning of 4Q23. Back to normal. As the inventory adjustment of bicycles is coming to an end, the shipment of bicycle factories in 2H23 is expected to be better than that in 1H23.

In terms of industry trends, electric bicycles have grown rapidly in recent years. Europe and North America are currently the main sales regions, and Europe is the most important region. The main driving force for the growth of electric bicycles comes from 1) the expansion of the customer base: the customer base of electric bicycles is wider than that of traditional bicycles, and the expansion of the customer base brings potential sales growth. 2) The functions of electric bicycles are stronger: the cruising range of electric bicycles can be higher than that of traditional bicycles, and electric assistance can be used to bring labor-saving and light effects in climbing and harsh terrain. As the electric bicycle market has entered a period of rapid growth, it is expected that the overall market conditions will maintain rapid sales growth from 2020 to 2025. Due to the high unit price of electric bicycles, the industry trend will be beneficial to the future performance growth of bicycle manufacturers.

