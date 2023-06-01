Inversiones Gneccos SAS asks for assets in the process of extinction due to the ‘Ñeñe’ Hernández case

Before a specialized court of the Bogotá asset forfeiture circuit, the legal representative of Inversiones Gneccos SAS, José Martín Romero Henríquez, requested that the precautionary measure of kidnapping be lifted on three vehicles that fell into the hands of the authorities in the process that was advanced against José Guillermo Hernández, among others, in the department of Cesar.

The request was made on the grounds that the three assets were required to incorporate them into the company’s operations because they were part of its assets.

In addition, Romero Henríquez, who was appointed as the legal representative of Inversiones Gneccos SAS on May 10, 2021, assured that he previously requested the concept from the Special Assets Society, SAE.

However, the court considered that it had to carry out some verifications to resolve the petition in substance.

“It is ordered to require the Sociedad de Activos Especiales SAS to submit the aforementioned resolution within three (3) days (…) signed by the Management of Active Companies of which a copy will be attached, in order to verify the quality of depositary of the company Inversiones Gneccos SAS cited by the petitioner”, reads the decision of the court known as EL PILÓN.

THE COMPANY

According to the contracts made, Inversiones Gneccos SAS is dedicated to the fuel supply service, but has had multiple legal representatives in recent years.

For example, in 2019 the legal representative was Armando de Jesús Gnecco Vega, investigated and involved in this same process of José Hernández, better known as ‘Ñeñe’ Hernández, and in 2020 it was Nini Johana López Contreras.

In its operations, Inversiones Gneccos SAS has been able to enter into contracts with the Municipal Mayor’s Office of Valledupar, the Regional Autonomous Corporation of Cesar, Corpocesar, among other entities in the department.

THE PROCESS

However, this company was affected in the domain forfeiture process that was brought forward against the rancher José Guillermo Hernández Aponte, Armando de Jesús Gnecco Vega, Pedro Enrique Ospina Cobo, Arles Johan Amaya Brito, Milton Evelio Figueroa García, Oscar José Romero García, Ángel José García Peñaranda, the former mayor of Maicao, Ovidio Mejía Marulanda, Juan Jaime Gnecco Cerchiaro, Marcos Figueroa, among others.

Jose William Hernandez and Armando Gnecco Vega.

The specialized domain extinction court heard the case on October 5, 2020, but the measures on the assets arose in June 2019.

The Attorney General’s Office intervened more than 40 assets such as farms, vehicles, commercial establishments, luxurious homes, truck-type vehicles, heads of cattle, among others.

According to the prosecuting entity, the assets were related to the illegal activities of the detainee ‘Marquitos’ Figueroa, José ‘El Ñeñe’ Hernández and Armando Gnecco known as ‘Mandarino’.

“Investigators were able to determine that these assets would have been acquired with money from illegal activities, apparently related to drug trafficking, and would appear in the name of Figueroa and several of his relatives. Other properties appear to be in the name of ‘Ñeñe’ and ‘Mandarino,’” the Prosecutor’s Office reported at the time.

Armando Gnecco Vega is also remembered because he faces criminal proceedings for the crime of former La Paz councilor Efraín Oñate.

ANOTHER REQUEST

EL PILÓN also learned that in the process Andres Mauricio Tamayo Portela requested that the percentage of affectation on a seized property to ‘Ñeñe’ Hernández be clarified.

Tamayo Portela also requested that the percentage of co-owners other than José Guillermo Hernández be separated from the lawsuit. In this regard, the judicial office indicated that it abstained from ordering the clarification requested regarding the precautionary measures imposed.