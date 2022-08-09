Home News Invested in Ormelle, a kid on a motorcycle died
News

Invested in Ormelle, a kid on a motorcycle died

by admin
Invested in Ormelle, a kid on a motorcycle died

The accident occurred at the intersection of via Campagnola and via Roma.

federico onion

09 August 2022

ORMELLE. Fatal accident in Ormelle in via Roma. Around 3.30 pm the crash near the intersection with via Campagnola. The victim is a minor who allegedly entered the provincial road riding his small-displacement motorcycle. Just at that moment, a van from the delivery company SDA arrived, which could not avoid the impact. The blow was very violent.

The boy was thrown forward a few meters and ended up with the bike inside the ditch on the side of the road. He died instantly. The alarm was immediately raised. The tenants came out of the neighboring house and heard the bang. A dramatic scene presented itself before their eyes.

A few minutes later the carabinieri arrived to reconstruct the dynamics of the accident, the firefighters, and the Suem118 medical staff, who, however, once checked the boy’s body, could not help but ascertain his death . Shocked the driver of the van.

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

See also  The effect of inflation is stronger in the South, with a drop in consumption in sight

You may also like

Ma Zhaoxu: The Taiwan issue is completely China’s...

Elections, YouTrend survey for SkyTg24: Fdi stable at...

Covid Italia, bulletin of 9 August: update on...

Epidemic outbreak in Tibet, Xinjiang, Shigatse closed, Potala...

Fire on the roof of a house, the...

Focusing on Global Development and Deepening Connectivity 2022...

From procurement to digital, this is how the...

Ypsigrock is the most international of Italian music...

Fiorano. Stories of chamois hunting in Valchiusella and...

Parolin: “Those attacked cannot be asked to give...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy