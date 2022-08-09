The accident occurred at the intersection of via Campagnola and via Roma.

ORMELLE. Fatal accident in Ormelle in via Roma. Around 3.30 pm the crash near the intersection with via Campagnola. The victim is a minor who allegedly entered the provincial road riding his small-displacement motorcycle. Just at that moment, a van from the delivery company SDA arrived, which could not avoid the impact. The blow was very violent.

The boy was thrown forward a few meters and ended up with the bike inside the ditch on the side of the road. He died instantly. The alarm was immediately raised. The tenants came out of the neighboring house and heard the bang. A dramatic scene presented itself before their eyes.

A few minutes later the carabinieri arrived to reconstruct the dynamics of the accident, the firefighters, and the Suem118 medical staff, who, however, once checked the boy’s body, could not help but ascertain his death . Shocked the driver of the van.