Invested on her way to work, the 24-year-old died

The 24-year-old, hit on Friday evening in the San Martino area in San Biagio, died. After three days spent in the intensive care unit of Ca’ Foncello, the doctors had to declare his death.

Blerina Kryeziu, twenty-four years old from Kosovo, worked as a waitress at the well-known restaurant “da Silvano”. For more than three years, the young woman, who had only been married for a few months, had been working at the San Martino restaurant. On Friday too, around 7 pm, she was on her way to the club to start her shift. She was walking, walking along the side of the road, in via San Martino, a street without lighting.

A Nissan Juke hit her, sending her flying about ten meters. The 24-year-old, who lives in Treviso and was soon due to go to live in San Biagio, was revived on the spot by Suem staff, who then transferred her in desperate conditions to Ca’ Foncello.

After three days in intensive care, doctors declared the young woman dead on Monday in the late afternoon.

