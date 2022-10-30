He prepares to spend a Saturday full of entertainment, greets his parents and leaves the house. It is 9.30 pm, the provincial road of Conversano, in the province of Bari, is illuminated but there is a bit of fog which reduces visibility. Louis De Pandis, 19, begins to walk to reach friends who are waiting for him a few meters away, but he can only take a few steps because a car, which suddenly appears, overwhelms him. The impact is very violent: he is thrown into the air and bangs his head against a dry stone wall. There is nothing for him to do, he dies instantly under the shocked gazes of his party. The car that hit him, a Citroen C3, was driven by a 29-year-old who stopped in shock. The toxicological analyzes gave negative results: the girl, therefore, would not have taken alcohol or drugs.

The accident occurred in via Putignano, one kilometer from the town. The entrance to Ludovico’s house is right on that street. His friends, as always, were waiting for him in a nearby pitch where it is safer to stop by car.

The anger and the voices of those who live in that same area chase each other. There are those who say a lamp post was turned off right at the point of the accident, who hypothesize it was the fault of the fog that prevented the 29-year-old from seeing Ludovico. Others think the car was going at high speed. The dynamics of what happened, however, still need to be clarified. From the first findings it emerges that the 29-year-old did not really notice the presence of the young man on the side of the road. The reason will be discovered by the carabinieri who are investigating.

“It is not possible, it has happened again”, writes on social media those who remember the death of an 18-year-old a few days ago in Rome, killed by a car that crashed into him while walking on the sidewalk. Those who knew Ludovico remember him as a scholar who attended university and as a sports enthusiast, between tennis and the gym. The mayor of Conversano, Giuseppe Lovascio, defines him as “a golden boy” and speaks of a “tragedy” that brings “immense sadness”.

All day in front of the 19-year-old’s house his friends arrived with their parents, all incredulous at what happened. His body is currently in the institute of forensic medicine of the Policlinico di Bari. The car that hit Ludovico was impounded. The Bari Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation and tomorrow any entries in the register of suspects will be evaluated and whether an autopsy will have to be performed.