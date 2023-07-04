Home » Investigate crime in rural area of ​​Astrea
Investigate crime in rural area of ​​Astrea

Department authorities are investigating the events surrounding the homicide of Onister Miguel Peña Zabaleta, who was attacked with a firearm on a street in the township of La Ye, located in the rural area of ​​the Astrea municipality, Cesar.

According to preliminary information, there are two versions of the facts: the first that Onister Miguel Peña was attacked by a bullet when he was in a commercial establishment, while the second version indicates that he was heading home when he was intercepted by a criminal .

Onister Peña was shot in different parts of his body, which caused his death a few minutes after the attack that occurred on Sunday night.

Criminalistics personnel inspected the body and transferred it to the Valledupar Legal Medicine headquarters.

