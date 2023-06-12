Home » Investigate crime in rural area of ​​Chiriguaná
Two subjects who were traveling on a motorcycle ended the life of Luis Alberto Hernández López, 39, in events recorded in the corregimiento of Rincón Hondo, a rural area of ​​the municipality of Chiriguaná.

Hernández López, apparently, was on Calle 3 with Carrera 5 in the El Pocito neighborhood, where he was approached by the subjects who shot.

Hernández suffered a wound in the upper part of the buttock, for which he was taken by the community to the San Andrés Hospital in the municipality, where they reported his death.

The violent episode would have been witnessed by the victim’s relatives and neighbors, according to the National Police.

