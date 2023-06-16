The discovery of cartons full of new booksof which the Ministry of Education delivered to the students, which were sold as common paper to a recycling establishment in Manta .

The authorities must investigate this fact and, if applicable, punish those who stole the books sold in blanket, manabí .

It has to be investigated if these are materials with processing errors that were discarded.

Or if they are texts that they officially delivered for distribution among the students and they did not do it but sold the books as recycling.

If the latter is the case, it does deserve that severe measures be taken, firstly to punish those responsible and, secondly, to prevent this from happening again in Ecuador .

In case it is books that should be delivered to the students, one must take into account the damage done to the state .

But, above all, thousands of students who need these elements of academic support are being affected.

Additionally, mechanisms must be established so that establishments that purchase materials for recycling identify their providers.

Well, it could be stolen goods, in which case the reception crime.

Editorial from El Diario published on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 in our print edition.