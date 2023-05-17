Investigate video of drones with explosives

The authorities in Cauca are investigating a video in which several members of the Farc dissidents are observed training with drones loaded with explosives.

The video has generated fear in this region, which fear that the war will increase using technological means like this.

It seems that these devices are being tested by illegal groups in order to transport explosives to attack the Public Force.

The authorities reported that the images appeared to have been recorded in the village of El Jigual in the municipality of Rosaslocated in the center east of the department of Cauca.

In them you can see alleged members of the Carlos Patiño structure, testing an unmanned aerial vehicle, while one of the subjects manipulates the device.

In addition, it is observed, as with a rope, it verifies how much capacity the drone has to transport the explosive device to its destination.

changes in the war

Upon learning of this situation, Indepaz’s Human Rights coordinator, Leonardo González, said that This demonstrates the changes that have been taking place in the dynamics of the armed conflict. in this department.

The coordinator stated that “once again it is verified that the groups, especially from the Western Coordinating Command they are not complying with the ceasefireThey have not complied with it in these five and a half months that we have been on leave.

González recalled that this type of elements are not allowed by International Humanitarian Law and they violate the principle of distinction due to the possibilities of falling into civilian goods.

While the veracity of this film document is being investigated, the Public Force intensified its operations in this region.

