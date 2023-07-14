Investigating the Reopening of a Deadly Sinkhole in Florida

Sinkhole Reopens in Florida, Bringing Chilling Memories of Previous Tragedy

West-central Florida has been struck once again by a sinkhole reopening, reminding locals of a tragedy that occurred a decade ago. The sinkhole, located in Seffner, about 15 miles east of Tampa, has now resurfaced for the third time, according to local authorities.

The first incident took place in 2013 when the sinkhole opened underneath a man’s bedroom, swallowing him and resulting in his death. Jeff Bush, the unfortunate victim, was plunged tens of feet underground, leaving his family devastated. In response to the tragedy, Hillsborough County filled in the sinkhole, purchased the property, and bought the neighboring house to ensure that no one lived too close.

However, the sinkhole reopened in 2015, at that time measuring about 20 feet wide, without causing any injuries. The county then took measures to fill it in again, hoping to prevent any further incidents. Officials were confident that they had successfully mitigated the risk and assured residents that it was safe to continue living in the area.

Unfortunately, on Monday, county officials received the alarming news that the sinkhole had opened once more. Local authorities assured the public that surrounding communities remained unaffected, and nearby residents were also informed that they could safely stay in their homes. The county’s code enforcement division director, Jon-Paul Lavandeira, reported that a sinkhole cleanup contractor visited the site on Tuesday to assess the situation and devise a plan for repairs.

According to a county spokesperson, the cause of the sinkhole reopening remains unknown. Nevertheless, repair work is expected to commence as early as Friday, with the contractor intending to fill the sinkhole with a mixture of gravel and water, totaling approximately 150 tons.

In the meantime, the site has been closed off to the public and is surrounded by two layers of fencing, as indicated by county officials. As news of the sinkhole’s resurgence spread, Jeremy Bush, the brother of the previous victim, Jeff Bush, spoke out about the chilling memories the reopening evoked. Jeremy vividly recalled the terrifying night in 2013 when he heard his brother’s cries for help before witnessing him disappear into the sinkhole.

“Not a day goes by that I don’t think about my brother,” Jeremy told CNN affiliate WFTS. The traumatic experience of that evening still haunts him, and he frequently hears his brother yelling for help in his mind.

Jeremy made desperate attempts to rescue his brother when the sinkhole first appeared in 2013. However, upon entering Jeff’s room, he found it completely destroyed. Jeremy courageously dug through the rubble with a shovel but was eventually pulled out by authorities, warning him that the ground was continuously collapsing.

Luckily, Jeremy and four others managed to escape from the house before it was consumed by the sinkhole. Sadly, Jeff Bush’s remains were never recovered.

Florida is no stranger to sinkhole incidents, as the state sits atop limestone or other carbonate rock vulnerable to erosion caused by acidic groundwater. The resulting cavities can collapse under the weight of structures built on top, leading to sinkhole formations.

As the community anxiously awaits repairs, authorities hope that this time, they will be successful in finally resolving the recurring sinkhole problem plaguing Seffner.