Investigation advances against chancellor, vice chancellor and director of Immigration due to migration crisis in the country – news

Only in the case of the Darién Gap, in 2022 248,000 people crossed into Panama, while so far in 2023 nearly 500,000 have done so.

The Attorney General of the Nation, Margarita Cabello Blanco, assured in the commemoration of International Human Rights Day, that the migration crisis has worsened like never before on all the country’s borders, increasing the number of migrants in up to 99%. transit that entered between 2022 and 2023.

The head of the Public Ministry assured that the interference of illegal armed groups in migrant traffickingthe proliferation of apparently legal travel agencies that are actually managing this perverse business and the humiliations to which migrants are subjected, such as sexual abuse, slavery, trafficking of minors and micro-trafficking, are common situations on all borders.

Faced with these situations, the attorney added that she observes with concern and annoyance the absence of leadership, presence, intervention and articulation of the national government in the face of this crisisdespite the recommendations made by his team, after having been to all the neuralgic points.

“If we do not find ears to listen to us, eyes to observe us and attention to our complaints, we will not hesitate to continue initiating the disciplinary action that may arise.“, assured the head of the Public Ministry when referring to the preliminary investigation that advances against the chancellor, vice chancellor and director of Migration Colombiafor their alleged responsibility in the neglect of this scourge at the borders.

The prosecutor also gave details about the particular migratory phenomena that occur in Ipiales, Nariñowhere illegal crossings or trails proliferate, controlled by traffickers and migrants remain in streets and parks, without access to drinking water, food, bathrooms and health, while they get money to continue their journey along the route between Tumaco and Buenaventura to reach Central America via a new route detected in the Pacific.

He also referred to the particular migratory phenomenon that occurs in Guainía due to the informal mining that is carried out in this department and the border state of Amazonas, Venezuela, where violent displacements of migrants from both countries, who survive in Puerto Inírida in deplorable conditions.

He assured that The Attorney General’s Office will continue to investigate the actions taken in each case, especially regarding the 38 Venezuelan citizens who disappeared in the waters of San Andrés, until there are answers and that the public servants responsible for protecting the rights of this vulnerable population fulfill their duty.

