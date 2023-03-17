Friday March 17, 2023, 2:26 am

KARACHI (Staff Reporter) FIA Anti-Money Laundering Cell has started an investigation against Abraaj Group head Arif Naqvi for allegedly transferring 5 billion rupees obtained through fraud from Dubai to various companies in Karachi. KSC moved to the company’s account, for which accounts were opened in commercial banks against the policy of the State Bank. On March 20, a notice was issued to Arif Naqvi’s representative and various banks to appear with records.

FIA Anti-Money Laundering Cell in Dubai on December 12 last year, Financial Markets Tribunal of Dubai against Arif Naqvi. Arif Naqvi was accused of committing several wrongdoings as the head of the Abraaj Group, including using investors’ money as working capital. But showing was included. Abraaj Group appealed against the decision of Financial Tribunal of Dubai, which was rejected. In the light of this decision, the sum of Rs. But the FIA ​​Money Laundering Cell has started a separate investigation.

FIA sources claim that the money was transferred from KSB Security to the account of KSE Company. It should be noted that KSE Power Company is registered in Dubai. According to FIA, KSE Company opened an account in Pakistan illegally while a private bank has also violated the State Bank Act by opening the account. FIA Money Laundering Circle has asked Arif Masood to investigate the case. Naqvi and Banks have also been issued a notice to appear on March 20 along with the record. It should be noted that Arif Naqvi has been living in detention since his arrest in London in April 2019. The United States has detained him in a fraud case. has demanded, which is being processed in the court.