Investigation and Calls for High-Quality Development of Yangzhou International Finance Investment Group

Wang Jinjian, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, visited Yangzhou International Finance Investment Group Co., Ltd. on July 22 to review the company’s reform and development efforts. During the visit, he stressed the importance of implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s guidance on financial work and the development of Jiangsu province. Wang Jinjian emphasized the need for the company to focus on high-quality development, utilize the advantages of state-owned assets platforms, and support the growth of the real economy.

Wang Jinjian personally inspected the small and micro sector, asset management sector, investment sector, and employee book bar to get a firsthand look at the company’s office environment. Following the inspection, a symposium was held where Wang Jinjian listened to a detailed report on the company’s development and its future plans. While acknowledging the progress made by the China National Finance Group, Wang Jinjian also highlighted the need for further alignment with Yangzhou’s goal of becoming a renowned industrial science and technology innovation city. He encouraged IFC to explore new reforms and innovations, attract more financial capital, and improve the efficiency of serving the growth of the real economy.

Wang Jinjian emphasized the importance of expediting the resource integration work of IFC. He called for a problem-oriented approach that focuses on expanding the scale of assets, improving credit ratings, and learning from advanced experiences and practices. The goal is to build the IFC Group into a modern new state-owned enterprise with a clear structure, scientific management, and efficient operation. The company is urged to actively engage in equity investment business, promote the growth of high-growth and innovative enterprises, and expand fundraising paths through strategic partnerships with central enterprises and financial institutions.

In addition, Wang Jinjian emphasized the need to expand supply chain financial business and deepen cooperation with financial management departments and institutions. He stressed the importance of risk prevention by implementing decisions made by the Party Central Committee and the State Council, and building a professional and high-quality financial talent team.

Jiao Qingbiao, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, Minister of the Organization Department, and Secretary-General, Pan Xueyuan, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, Deputy Mayor, and Secretary of the Party Working Committee of Yangzhou Economic and Technological Development Zone also participated in the visit.

Overall, Wang Jinjian’s visit to Yangzhou International Finance Investment Group Co., Ltd. emphasized the importance of implementing Xi Jinping’s guidance on financial work and encouraged the company to continue its efforts in supporting the growth of the real economy and contributing to the construction of Yangzhou’s industrial science and innovation city.

