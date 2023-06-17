Investigation breaking latest news: centre-left, drug tests an offense – Abruzzo

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – breaking latest news, JUNE 17 – “The fragility of a defense of the indefensible today turns into ridicule and offense. In order to defend the position of his loyalists, mayor Masci mudslides hundreds of mothers and fathers of families who work at the Municipality, announcing that he wants to subject them to drug tests. An unprecedented shame, the mayor apologizes immediately and resigns immediately “. This was stated by the municipal councilors of the breaking latest news Democratic Party Piero Giampietro, Stefania Catalano, Francesco Pagnanelli, Marco Presutti and Giovanni Di Iacovo and of the centre-left civic lists Marinella Sclocco and Mirko Frattarelli.



“An announcement without shame, without restraint and without shame – say the municipal councilors – to try to hide the total lack of supervision by the mayor and the councilors on the administrative behavior of Masci’s right-hand man, Fabrizio Trisi. Total solidarity with the many employees of the Municipality of breaking latest news, tarnished by a mayor who has become unscrupulous and desperate. Immediately resigned, not even one more day in this climate. The commissioner is better”. (HANDLE).

