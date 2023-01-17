The Valledupar Second Municipal Criminal Court with hearing function endorsed the estoppel to archive the process against accordion player José Ricardo Villafañe Álvarez, accused of beating his former sentimental partner Nahomis Carolina Viana Suárez in a hotel in Valledupar.

The request for estoppel was filed by the Local Prosecutor’s Office 12 after making a payment agreement for compensation between the victim and the accordion player.

“Since it was a crime of aggravated willful personal injury, a special situation is presented which is article 37 of the Criminal Procedure that allows before criminal judges, that even if it is an unofficial crime, apply to the complainant, where you can withdraw or reconcile to give the corresponding criminal proceedings have been terminated,” explained a source linked to the case.

Thus, Judge Hernando Valverde Ferrer issued the notification of estoppel which will not have room for any appeal.

The attack for which the musician José Ricardo Villafañe was being investigated occurred on the night of October 31, 2020.

According to the complaint, the then couple entered a hotel after attending a party and had an argument that culminated in a physical assault out of jealousy from the musician towards the young woman.

“We went to rest because we were drunk and we didn’t want to arrive like this and go in the car drunk. We fell asleep. In the early hours of the morning, a suitor that I have and who has bothered me for many years called me to dedicate songs to me, my partner had answered the phone and we put it on loudspeaker, “explained the woman in the complaint.

For this reason, Viana Suárez suffered injuries to her face, mouth with compromised teeth, and to her body that were treated by a health professional.

The young woman also decided for the time to air the attack to the media, but finally decided to reconcile with her attacker.