The shadow of electoral corruption on the latest municipal elections in Gallipoli, the nerve center of national tourism in the summer now ended up in the spotlight of the judiciary. A new line of investigation was in fact opened by the Lecce prosecutor after the investigation renamed “King Arthur” with which the financiers of Otranto, on 7 July, confined to house arrest – among others – the former councilor for Regional welfare Totò Ruggeri and the former regional councilor Mario Romano.