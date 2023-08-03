Home » Investigation Reveals Findings of Negligence and Violations in Red Air Accident
Title: Investigation Reveals Serious Safety Violations in Dominican Airline Accident

Date: August 1, 2023

After a year of investigation, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its official report on the accident involving the Dominican airline, Red Air. The incident occurred on June 21, 2022, at Miami International Airport, resulting in injuries to seven passengers, including a pregnant woman.

The NTSB report highlighted several serious findings, including the open breach of duties by senior officials of the Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation (IDAC). The investigation also revealed problems in the certification processes, control of national airlines, and a lack of post-accident action.

In an interview with LISTÍN DIARIO, Francisco Díaz, an airline captain in the United States, explained that these failures were uncovered through interrogations conducted with the Dominican personnel responsible for the flight.

The report stated that Red Air had violated Dominican law by establishing a connection with LASER, a Venezuelan airline. Venezuelan airlines are prohibited from flying to the United States due to sanctions against the government of Nicolás Maduro. However, it was discovered that Red Air was created by LASER to continue selling tickets to Miami.

Díaz highlighted the violation of operational safety regulations as pilots and other resources were shared between LASER and Red Air without proper authorization and record-keeping. The report further revealed that no action was taken to improve operational safety after the accident.

Following the accident, Red Air’s flight permits were initially suspended, but then reinstated after two months. Díaz criticized the minimal or non-existent interaction between IDAC and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Communication issues were also uncovered. The company used an unapproved satellite phone, which was turned off during the flight. The validation and certification process for Venezuelan licenses also faced scrutiny during the interrogations.

See also  Confirmation of UAE giving 1 billion dollars to Pakistan: Ishaq Dar

Maintenance procedures were another cause for concern. The IDAC maintenance inspector for Red Air admitted to being unaware of day-to-day operations, while the maintenance director did not know the location of the maintenance records. The maintenance file was not sealed after the accident, as required by regulations.

The individuals questioned in the investigation included officials from IDAC and Red Air, such as Pedro Alberto Piña, Rodolfo Victoria, Osiris Hidalgo, Pablo Parra, Emilio Martínez, Luis Vargas, Héctor De Jesús, and Jorge Solis. It is worth noting that the IDAC officers required a translator during the interrogations due to their limited proficiency in English.

The initial NTSB report from the accident revealed that the MD-82 aircraft of Red Air suffered a collapse of the main landing gear on the left side. The plane caught fire during the landing, destroying a communications tower near the airport building.

In response to these findings, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will conduct an inspection in the Dominican Republic to assess operational safety and technical aspects, following the standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

This investigation highlights the need for stricter adherence to safety regulations and improved communication and oversight in the aviation industry. Efforts must be made to ensure that incidents like this are thoroughly investigated and appropriate actions are taken to prevent future accidents.

