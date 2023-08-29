Investigations against Rammstein singers stopped

The criminal investigations were initiated in mid-June following complaints by third parties following reports of allegations by women against Lindemann. The statements made by the witness Kyla Shyx, who had initially made allegations via YouTube, remained too vague in the interrogations – especially since the witness was not able to describe any incidents relevant to criminal law herself. The circumstances she described represented either conclusions from observations or had been described to her by others who, however, could not have been determined.

In the case of Shelby Lynn, also known from the media, the Lithuanian authorities had refused to initiate investigations into incidents after a Rammstein concert in Vilnius. The Berlin public prosecutor’s office evaluated the Lithuanian documents and also found no concrete factual evidence of sexual offenses committed by Lindemann.

Alleged victims could not be heard

According to the public prosecutor’s office, other alleged victims have not yet contacted the law enforcement authorities, but only – even after the investigation became known – to journalists, who in turn have invoked their right to refuse to give evidence. There was therefore just as little opportunity to substantiate any allegations of crime as there was to gain an impression of the credibility of the alleged victims and the credibility of their statements during interrogations.

A complaint was also filed against the tour manager due to media reports of allegedly leading young women backstage at concerts. The case against her was also dropped.

Lindemann’s lawyer announced today that the quick appointment proves “that the investigations by the public prosecutor’s office have not brought to light any evidence or indications to be able to accuse my client of committing sexual offenses. There was simply nothing to the allegations.” On the Internet and in the media, there had been “serious prejudice” without any basis. Legal action will continue to be taken against inadmissible representations.

Editorial office beck-aktuell, 29 Aug 2023 (supplemented by material from the dpa).

Related Links

From the beck-online database

The bad debt – Kurz, Kachelmann and “Bild”, Prantl, DRiZ 2021, 408

From the news archive

Consequences of the Weinstein affair: lawyers warn against hounding celebrities, report by the beck-aktuell editorial team from November 16th, 2017, becklink 2008359

OLG Frankfurt am Main: Kachelmann’s ex-lover has to pay damages because of false allegations of rape, report by the beck-aktuell editorial team from September 28th, 2016, becklink 2004502

LG Cologne: Springer has to compensate Kachelmann for reporting on allegations of rape with 635,000 euros, report by the beck-aktuell editorial team from September 30th, 2015, becklink 2001216

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

