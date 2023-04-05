Home News Investigations against Thuringia’s CDU leader Voigt: raid in Brussels
News

Investigations against Thuringia’s CDU leader Voigt: raid in Brussels

by admin
Investigations against Thuringia’s CDU leader Voigt: raid in Brussels

Together with their Belgian colleagues, they searched for information and documents about Voigt’s work as head of the digital election campaign in the 2019 European election campaign. A spokesman for the Erfurt public prosecutor’s office confirmed the search to MDR THÜRINGEN.

Legal assistance from the Belgian judiciary

According to the spokesman, a search warrant from the district court of Erfurt was implemented as part of a so-called European investigation order. This decision had already been issued by the district court in December 2022, the spokesman continued.

As a result, he was sent to the Belgian judiciary via legal assistance, with a request for assistance in the case. In Belgium itself, the search request was then also approved by an investigating magistrate.

Bribery investigations

According to the spokesman for the public prosecutor’s office, the search for documents is primarily about placing an order with an Internet agency in Jena. Because in the spring of 2019, in the course of Voigt’s engagement in Brussels, this company is said to have received an order from the EPP for the internet election campaign for the EU elections.

The public prosecutor’s office is investigating the initial suspicion that Voigt is said to have received money from precisely this company after the company had received this order from the EPP for the Internet election campaign. From this, the public prosecutor derives the allegation of corruption against Voigt.

During the raid on Tuesday in Brussels, the investigators investigated whether and if so, how Voigt could have been involved in awarding this contract. “We are looking for everything that can serve to legally classify the activities of the accused at the EPP,” says the public prosecutor.

See also  Correction of the interest run in an interest calculation (BFH)

You may also like

Pure skepticism – cat questions bathing pleasure of...

The prosecutor in the Trump case said that...

Millionaires stick up for Colombia and beat Defense...

A declaration of consent for newsletters must distinguish...

Donald Trump speaks after his court appearance

Colombia Humana Party opened headquarters in Valledupar

CABEI approves a million-dollar loan to increase tax...

Positive balance leaves Leonardo Medina in Undersecretary of...

Ukraine update: Russia wants to send back abducted...

El Comercio journalists murdered 5 years ago receive...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy