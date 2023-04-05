Together with their Belgian colleagues, they searched for information and documents about Voigt’s work as head of the digital election campaign in the 2019 European election campaign. A spokesman for the Erfurt public prosecutor’s office confirmed the search to MDR THÜRINGEN.

Legal assistance from the Belgian judiciary

According to the spokesman, a search warrant from the district court of Erfurt was implemented as part of a so-called European investigation order. This decision had already been issued by the district court in December 2022, the spokesman continued.

As a result, he was sent to the Belgian judiciary via legal assistance, with a request for assistance in the case. In Belgium itself, the search request was then also approved by an investigating magistrate.

According to the spokesman for the public prosecutor’s office, the search for documents is primarily about placing an order with an Internet agency in Jena. Because in the spring of 2019, in the course of Voigt’s engagement in Brussels, this company is said to have received an order from the EPP for the internet election campaign for the EU elections.

The public prosecutor’s office is investigating the initial suspicion that Voigt is said to have received money from precisely this company after the company had received this order from the EPP for the Internet election campaign. From this, the public prosecutor derives the allegation of corruption against Voigt.