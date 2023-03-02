The Colombian authorities announced this Wednesday that they will investigate Viva Air for the sudden suspension of its operations, which caused a crisis in the country’s air transport that little by little has begun to normalize amid the uncertainty experienced by thousands of passengers trapped in airports.

The situation has also affected travelers from other countries such as Peru and Argentina, where the authorities are working to attend to their citizens who were stranded at airports in Colombia and the Caribbean.

Viva Air, created in 2009, is facing a serious financial crisis and made the decision to suspend its national and international flights after the authorities rejected its request for integration with Avianca, causing an air crisis that spread to other countries, especially Peru. .

The company, which has its operations center at the José María Córdova airport in Medellín, operates 35 internal routes and flights to Argentina, Peru, Brazil, Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

The Superintendency of Transportation decided to open an administrative investigation and filed charges against Viva Air for the “alleged breach” of the law “due to the sudden suspension of its operations” on February 27 “affecting users who already had issued reservations and confirmed”.

The entity also imposed an “administrative measure” in which it orders Viva “to develop a service plan for users in order to deal with the situation presented by this decision.”

The Superintendent of Transportation, Lucy Ospina Arias, said that they seek to protect 466,604 users who had confirmed reservations as of February 27, the date of the suspension of Viva’s operations.

He also verified on the airline’s website that tickets continued to be sold, and that for the same date, 5,750 reservations had already been sold.

The Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes, assured that if necessary, he could intervene in the air market in order to guarantee that the players in the aviation market commit to continue operating in conditions that benefit users.

The Government of Peru announced on Tuesday the opening of an administrative process against VIVA Air for “non-compliance with the coverage service of its routes to and from” Peruvian territory that left hundreds of passengers stranded at the international airports of Lima and Cuzco.

As a parallel response, the airlines Latam and Sky reported that they will provide support to the nearly 300 stranded passengers, according to data from the National Institute for the Defense of Competition and the Protection of Intellectual Property (Indecopi), due to the suspension of Viva flights. Air between February 28 and March 2.

Meanwhile, there are more than 100 Argentines stranded in Colombia due to the airline’s decision that they will be able to return to their country of origin.

According to a statement from the Argentine Foreign Ministry, the embassy of that country in Bogotá managed to serve more than 100 citizens “offering them rescheduling their flights at no additional cost” on two Avianca company flights.

Calm, meanwhile, gradually returned to the airports this Wednesday after the tense day on Tuesday due to the protests of thousands of those affected by what happened with Viva Air.

At the moment, the solution that has been offered to Viva passengers who have not been able to fly is relocation to planes from other companies, something that is proving problematic because there is not enough for everyone and the waits are long.

The Civil Aeronautics (Aerocivil) announced the day before that the airlines Latam, Avianca and Satena “offer the alternative transportation on shared routes, according to the availability of seats, at no additional cost.”

However, Andrés Cáceres, who was returning with five other people from Cancun (Mexico) to Lima, with a stopover in Medellín, is still in the latter city waiting for the flight to be changed to another company, but they already warned him that until There is no availability on Monday, so he is trying to buy another ticket to return to his country as soon as possible.

Patricia Nava, Consul of Peru in Medellín, explained to EFE that they have a preliminary list of 100 Peruvians affected by the flights on Tuesday, which will increase this Wednesday.