Investigations for the murder of little Salomé advance

The authorities seek to clarify everything that happened in La Plata, Huila, where there was a confrontation between the National Army and the Farc dissidents, which left an almost four-year-old girl lifeless.

The situation took place in the rural area of ​​that municipality, where since last Wednesday night and Thursday morning there have been fighting between troops from the Infantry Battalion No. 26 Cacique Pigoanza and members of the residual organized armed group Dagoberto Ramos Mobile Column.

According to what was reported by the Army, when patrol work was being carried out in the village of Villa Esperanza, in the town of San Miguel, the FARC dissidents opened fire, thus generating a confrontation.

“The troops were attacked by subjects accused of being members of the Dagoberto Ramos Mobile Column residual organized armed group, who, infringing the norms of international humanitarian law and violating human rights, opened fire on our military, leaving the civilian population in the middle.” reported the Army.

In the midst of the crossfire, a four-year-old girl was hit by one of the bullets; the girl was immediately helped by nurses from the military unit and transferred to the San Antonio de Padua hospital. However, despite her efforts, she unfortunately lost her life.

Faced with this situation, from the Ismael Ruiz front of the Western Bloc Commander Jacobo Arenas of the Farc-EP issued a statement in which they rejected the murder of the minor, according to the document, “of the National Army in the rural area of ​​the municipality of La Plata , Huila, in an act that violates International Humanitarian Law.”

The statement, which is dated July 27, 2023, also says that the Army is carrying out siege operations in the villages of San Miguel and Gallegos against units of the Ismael Ruiz Front; In the document, they state verbatim: “…the Army irresponsibly shoots indiscriminately, leaving a 4-year-old girl injured. This situation worsens when the entry of the ambulance that was going to extract the girl to a hospital is prevented, resulting in the tragic event that today moves the entire country, the death of the Army at the hands of the National Army.”

For their part, national media located the military in the middle of the difficult area, because at this time it is a critical area in terms of public order. His testimony was shocking.

“We were in support of a platoon that went into combat, we are in reaction and well we also went into combat and from there they called me. When I arrived, the girl was on the floor, I began to control the bleeding; when I looked, she was already pale, I proceeded to control the bleeding and there I controlled the airway because her little tongue was relaxing and she was swallowing it. And there I tried as much as possible to channel it, but no matter how hard I tried, I couldn’t through the vein and there I checked vital signs and it was very weak, so I proceeded to do resuscitation, ”said the uniformed man.

He added: “I would do 30 compressions for two inhalations, but I would finish a cycle of 32 inhalations and check the vitals and again continue with the procedure. When she had more or less 10 to 15 minutes of this resuscitation, we proceeded to evacuate her by means, by a private car ”.

The soldier, whose last name was Galeano, spoke of this tragic experience, which became his first case attended to in a real war scenario. “It is a feeling that he did not wish on anyone, the truth is, I felt how the life of a little girl depends on one’s hands, it is somewhat heartbreaking (sic), because the father is literally asking to be saved, one literally destroys him the heart. (…) At those moments, her father told me: ‘Save her, please, help her, don’t let me die.’ I told her: ‘Please, we are trying as much as possible, I know that we are going to be able to save her.’ I gave him words of encouragement, I did everything possible in those moments, the truth was that my heart was breaking.”

On the other hand, Andrés Mauricio Muñoz Leguízamo, Secretary of the Government of Huila, indicated: “The presidents of the Community Action Boards of La Plata presented us with a letter requesting the withdrawal of the Army for fear of confrontation with these dissident groups from the farc. But the position of the Minister of Defense, like the governor of Huila, is not to leave any territory without the presence of the public force, for this reason we cannot attend to this series of requests.

The situation in that area is complex, which is why the Ombudsman’s Office issued an alert about the massive displacement of close to 900 people, after the armed clashes in the area.

The Ombudsman, Carlos Camargo Assis, indicated that the displacement occurred exactly over 867 people, “after the clashes in the rural area of ​​the municipality of La Plata, in the department of Huila, which left a minor dead in the San Miguel corregimiento , where 242 families from 14 villages had to move to the municipal seat for fear that the hostilities would continue,” he said.

Why do the dissidents blame the Army?

In a statement published on their social networks, issued from the mountains of Cauca, the aforementioned front accused members of the Infantry Battalion No. 26 Cacique Pigoanza of the Ninth Brigade, who, according to the subversives, opened fire; version that contradicts what was said by the FF. mm. in a previous statement.

“The Army irresponsibly shoots indiscriminately, wounding a four-year-old girl. This situation worsens when the entry of the ambulance that was going to extract the girl to a hospital is prevented, resulting in the tragic event that today (Thursday) moves the entire country, the death of the girl at the hands of of the National Army,” said the illegal armed group.

In the same way, they blamed the Minister of Defense, Iván Velásquez, and the Secretary of the Government of Huila, Andrés Mauricio Muñoz, who, according to what was said by the dissidents, “prioritize the war.” And they are unaware of the alleged desire for peace of this criminal organization, led by alias Iván Mordisco.

Call for a bilateral ceasefire

In the letter, which caused outrage on social networks, the armed group asked that the national government restore the bilateral ceasefire, to advance in the consolidation of a dialogue table. For which both State delegates and the dissidents themselves were appointed.

“We send a solidarity hug to the parents of the murdered girl, to her relatives, relatives and communities that today feel this fact. The reestablishment of the bilateral, temporary and national ceasefire, and the construction of peace with social justice, necessary elements to end the war in our country”, highlighted the Ismael Ruiz front.

They questioned, on the other hand, that for three days the Army has been, according to the insurgent group, in “siege operations” in the villages of San Miguel and Gallegos, which caused “anxiety and possible damage to the civilian population.”

And they mentioned how they asked Secretary Muñoz to withdraw Army troops from the area. “In response to what is responded with a warmongering position,” since he strengthened the military presence and arranged for the arrival of five trucks with uniformed personnel.

