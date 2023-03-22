Caracas. Venezuelan Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami has resigned in connection with investigations into serious corruption cases at state oil company PDVSA.

Media over the weekend reported a spate of arrests of oil industry, judiciary and legislature officials on alleged corruption charges.

They include Antonio Pérez Suárez, PDVSA Vice President of Commerce and Quality Supply, Samuel Testamarck, Director General of PDVSA’s maritime division PDV Marina, as well as the head of the National Regulatory Authority for Crypto Assets (Sunacrip), Joselit Ramírez, and MP for the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela ( PSUV), Hugbel Roa, who was also involved in the launch of the state-owned cryptocurrency Petro.

Also arrested were the President of the Caracas Criminal Court, Cristóbal Cornieles and Judge José Maxcimino Márquez, and the Mayor of Las Tejerías municipality in Aragua state, Pedro Hernández.

The National Anti-Corruption Police, an agency established in 2014, said on Friday that it had filed a request with prosecutors to prosecute a group of people who may be involved in serious cases of corruption and administrative embezzlement.

El Aissami, who also served as vice-president for economy, said that because of the ongoing investigation into PDVSA, he decided to tender his resignation to “fully support” the government-sponsored anti-corruption process.

In this context, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro led a working meeting with the leadership of the PSUV, which was to assess the events.

Maduro explained that he himself was at the forefront of the investigation in cooperation with the Attorney General’s Office and the anti-corruption police. Investigations had been under way since October last year against the “corruption mafia” anchored in the state oil company PDVSA, with links to the private sector and to some officials who had made themselves available for these crimes. A restructuring at PDVSA at the highest level and in the courts of the Republic has already begun, the President said.

Maduro spoke of a painful episode that was “hard but necessary for the rebirth of the ethical revolution” and called on the population for support. “We must be united to win this fight against corruption,” he said.

El Aissami’s resignation is also viewed politically and the opposition in Venezuela, a year before the presidential elections, interprets the move as a sign of fractures within Chavismo. PSUV Vice President Diosdado Cabello dismissed the theory. “These things make us unite even more in Chávez,” he said at a press conference. “There is no place for the corrupt in the revolution,” said Cabello.

Opposition politician Juan Guaidó sees the oil minister’s resignation as “an admission of how they destroyed the country,” according to the politician, who was recognized by the United States as “Venezuela’s president” until January. Maduro is “the main person responsible for this corruption network”.

Henrique Capriles, who, like Guaidó, is likely to be an opposition candidate for the 2024 presidential election, said: “What we have seen in the last few hours is anything but an act of justice, but a reckoning within the power elite”.

The retired El Aissami is a major figure in Chavismo. He is a board member of the PSUV and has headed a number of important ministries since 2007. In 2008, at the age of 33, he was appointed Minister of the Interior and Minister of Justice by then-President Hugo Chávez. After being elected governor of the state of Aragua in 2012, Maduro appointed him Vice President and Minister of Industry and National Production in 2018. He has been Minister of Petroleum since April 2020.